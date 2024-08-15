Mechanical Design Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-08-15
If you have a solid interest in technology and an inquisitive personality, we can offer intriguing opportunities in an international environment where you will work closely with the end customers and participate in the development of how we operate. As mechanical design engineer you will be part of a mechanical design department with 40 employees. As a team we support each other in achieving great result and have fun while doing it. Do you want to join our team? Apply now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Perform mechanical design tasks using CREO
Interpret and understand standards and instructions
Prepare production drawings and purchasing documents
Work with continuous improvements
Support project management in technical discussions & participate in customer meetings
Perform strength analysis on designs
Collaborate with your colleagues to solve design challenges and learn from each other
Your background
You are a problem solver who enjoys working in a team as well as independently
You are a responsible and quality-oriented person
It is an advantage if you have knowledge in CREO or similar tools
You enjoy working with different tasks and are able to prioritize your own work
Swedish and English is required, both written and spoken
You have a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and/or equivalent work experience from a similar area
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by September 5th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Anna Qvicker, anna.qvicker@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
