Mechanical Design Engineer
2023-08-14
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Are you our new colleague? We are currently looking for a Mechanical Design Engineer to join our inspiring and innovative team. Does this sound like the next step in your career? Then this just might be the right challenge for you.
A high focus area at Epiroc is development of intelligent machines with more automation, connectivity, energy efficiency and hybridization. This increased complexity of the control system and mechanical parts on our drill rigs together with high demands on uptime sets high demands on our parts and is why we are now looking for a dedicated mechanical engineer to strengthen our Mechanical Design team.
By joining our team you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation and workplace diversity.
We welcome female applicants to further increase diversity in the workplace. You will be a part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation.
Your mission
Your work will be to design and develop our products. You will be working in new development projects but also with existing products where we focus on small and effective improvements.
Typically, the work is often in projects where mechanical design, screw joint dimensions and hand calculations will be example of core areas to manage.
Internal cross functional contacts are essential as well as external contacts with supplier and others.
The work covers concept development and realization, 3D CAD design and modeling, drawings and products specifications and contact with suppliers.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a good basic education (i.e. a master's degree in mechanical engineering, or a well-qualified university engineer) and have at least 4 years of practical experience in design work and work with modern CAD systems.
You should have knowledge in general machine design, machine element dimensioning such as screw and weld attachments.
Furthermore, you need skills in weld technology, manufacturing methods and materials since these are common areas of the development work.
We use mainly Creo as the CAD tools. It is therefore necessary with skills in 3D CAD design. Teamcenter experience and knowledge of the ISO GPS standard are also preferable.
Your knowledge of English is on the good level as it is our corporate language and is used on daily basis. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
To enjoy the work, it is important to have a genuine interest in technology and a desire to learn more about the products you are working with.
It is important that you are innovative, willing to take responsibility and have the ability to work independently.
Good collaboration skills are essential since work is performed in cross-functional teams.
You must have a structured and analytical approach where you combine theory and practice and the ability to deliver results according to the set goals.
Location and travel
This position is based in Örebro (Sweden) and we expect you to travel to customer and suppliers, if needed.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system.
Last day to apply for this position is 2023-09-11.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Mats Hedenborg, R&D Group Manager Analysis and Boom System mats.hedenborg@epiroc.com
For questions about the process, please contact:
Recruitment specialit Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
