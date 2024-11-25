Mechanical design engineer
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Formgivarjobb / Örebro Visa alla formgivarjobb i Örebro
2024-11-25
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Mechanical Design Engineer
A high focus area at Epiroc is development of intelligent machines with more automation, connectivity, energy efficiency and hybridization. This increased complexity of our products and mechanical parts together with high demands on drill rig uptime is why we are now looking for a dedicated mechanical engineer to strengthen our Mechanical Design team.
By joining our team you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, inclusion and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation.
We welcome female applicants to further increase diversity in the workplace.
Your mission
Your work will be to design and develop our products. You will be working in new development projects and also with existing products where we focus on effective improvements.
Internal cross functional contacts with Purchasing, Production, Marketing, Quality functions and Technical Service are essential as well as external contacts with supplier and others.
The design work covers concept development, 3D CAD design and modeling, drawings and products specifications, then realization and tests of the new design.
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a good basic education (i.e. a master's degree in mechanical engineering, or a well-qualified university engineer) and have at least 4 years of practical experience in design work and work with modern CAD systems.
You should have knowledge in general machine design, machine element dimensioning and welded structures, both with thin sheet metal and mediun plate thickness.
Furthermore, skills in weld technology, manufacturing methods and materials and also knowledge and experience from using ISO GPS standard in the design are highly valued since these are common areas of the development work.
We use Creo as the CAD tool. It is therefore necessary with skills in 3D CAD design. It is benefitial if you also have Teamcenter experience.
Your knowledge of English shall be on a good level as it is our corporate language and is used on daily basis. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
To enjoy the work, it is important to have a genuine interest in technology and a desire to learn more about the products you are working with.
It is important that you are innovative, willing to take responsibility and have the ability to work independently.
Good collaboration skills are essential since work is performed in cross-functional teams.
You must have a structured and analytical approach where you combine theory and practice and the ability to deliver results according to the set goals.
Location and travel
This position is based in Örebro (Sweden) and we expect you to travel to customer and suppliers, if needed.
Please note, that this role is not offering any relocation package.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than December 15, 2024.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Johan Haglund, R&D Group Manager Carrier & Driveline, johan.haglund@epiroc.com
or Mats Hedenborg, R&D Group Manager Analysis & Boom system, mats.hedenborg@epiroc.com
For questions about the process, please contact:
Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75365-43000457". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9028201