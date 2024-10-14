Mechanical Assembly Engineer
Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Göteborg
, Nacka
, Eskilstuna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Mechanical Assembly Engineer
(1)Responsible for the design review, assembly, debugging, and trial operation of high-precision micrometer level mechanical equipment, and outputting installation and testing certificate;
(2)Familiar with the mechanical principles, structural tolerances, technical parameters. Familiar with installing & debugging way of commonly mechanical equipment;
(3)Proficient in the assembly process of various high-precision and high- level mechanical components;
(4)Proficient in identifying various mechanical drawings, maintenance various equipment and able to assemble mechanical components according to assembly drawings to ensure equipment assembly accuracy;
(5)Familiar with the structural principles and installation and debugging methods of various standard parts, proficient in using various fitter assembly tools and measuring tools to complete various production and assembly processes on time and in quantity;
(6)Highly willing to work as a team and complete the equipment and mechanical assembly plan with quality and quantity assurance.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Jobbnummer
8954404