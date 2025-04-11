Meat Wrapper
2025-04-11
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB i Burlöv
, Stockholm
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Wraps and labels meats products using wrapping machine. Stock displays cases, operates meat grinders. Upholds hygiene and security standards. Provides excellent member services.
Takes large trays of Styrofoam packaged meat from large wheeled racks and places individual packages into automatic wrapping machine. Follows safety and security procedures.
Puts wrapped and labelled meat on large trays of large wheeled cart and stocks in display case by reaching through sliding windows.
Monitors butchery sales and re-stocks as needed.
Operates meat grinder. Dumps meat into top of machine and checks fat content of each batch from grinder. Follows proper department production procedures and standards for quality and consistency of finished product.
Inspects and reassembles equipment sanitised previously in the night. Reworks display case and rotates product.
Sets labeller according to product type and price, prints and applies labels to products.
Cleans and sanitises area throughout the day including windows. Performs duties to comply with health code such as maintaining proper temperatures.
Performs routine maintenance for machinery and equipment.
Ensures proper clean-up and disposal of hazardous materials.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
Vassvagen 27
)
232 61 ARLÖV

Jobbnummer
9282451