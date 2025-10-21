MDM Specialist - Profisee
Randstad AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Göteborg Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Göteborg
2025-10-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Do you have 4-6 years of hands-on experience in Master Data Management (MDM) with technical expertise in Profisee? We are looking for an analytical and proactive MDM Specialist to ensure the integrity and accessibility of critical Customer and Product Master Data for a global leader in med-tech.
This is a key consultant assignment at Mölnlycke Health Care, working within the Global IT - IT Foundation department.
The core goal of this role is to deliver robust Master Data Management (MDM) capabilities that enable trusted Customer and Product master data for both operations and analytics. You will be instrumental in bridging business data needs with technical MDM solutions, primarily utilizing Profisee and the Snowflake data platform.
Responsibilities
The MDM Specialist will focus on the following core domains, working in Agile sprints managed via Jira:
Profisee Configuration & Stewardship:
Configure MDM artefacts (entities, attributes, DQ rules, matching/merging, workflows, stewardship UI, and security) within the Profisee platform.
Apply platform best practices, and (nice to have) explore Profisee Aisey capabilities.
Data Modelling & Semantics:
Define and maintain conceptual, logical, and physical models for core master domains (Customer, Product/Material).
Establish the "golden record," survivorship rules, hierarchies, and attribute standards, ensuring clear data lineage.
Data Quality & Governance:
Translate business policies and governance requirements into automated Data Quality (DQ) checks, scorecards, and SLAbased stewardship processes.
Integration Specification:
Define integration requirements, data contracts, and publish/consume patterns between Profisee and the downstream analytics platform, Snowflake. (Note: This role specifies requirements and validates flows; no pipeline coding is required.)
Agile Delivery:
Utilize Jira to manage epics/stories, acceptance criteria, and track sprint commitments, participating actively in all sprint ceremonies.
being a consultant
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. As your digital enablement partner, we apply our talent-first approach to accelerate your digital journey, helping you unleash your potential and unlock unseen opportunities.
about randstad digital
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate is a hands-on Profisee expert with a strong analytical foundation:
MDM Experience: 4-6 years in MDM/data governance solution design roles, with proven delivery of match/merge, survivorship, DQ, and stewardship solutions.
Technical Profisee Expertise: Demonstrable hands-on experience with Profisee - configuration, workflows, match/merge, and security.
Data Modelling: Strong proficiency in data modelling (conceptual, logical, physical layers) and design of hierarchies/reference data.
Integration Literacy: Understanding of modern data warehouse concepts (Snowflake, schemas, keys, data sharing) and the ability to specify technical data contracts for Data Engineers.
Agile Proficiency: Solid experience working in an Agile environment using Jira (epics/stories, DoR/DoD, dashboards).
Stakeholder Management: Excellent communication and analytical skills to translate complex business policies into executable MDM rules and workflows.
Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or equivalent practical experience.
Nice-to-Have:
Exposure to major enterprise systems (e.g., Salesforce/Veeva, ModelN, SAP/S4).
DevOps awareness for MDM solutions (e.g., versioning in Azure DevOps/Git).
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9568023