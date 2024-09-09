Matlab Mbd Developer
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a talented MATLAB MBD Developer to join our team and work on cutting-edge automotive powertrain solutions. If you're passionate about model-based development with MATLAB/Simulink and have experience in optimizing code and implementing industry standards, we'd love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Migrate to a new MATLAB version and ensure MISRA C 2012 compliance.
Develop and integrate new MATLAB features to meet ISO 26262 standards.
Provide support and resolve critical warnings for MBD toolchain users.
Develop features using MATLAB/Simulink and optimize generated C code.
Conduct testing and ensure model functionality using Simulink.
Requirements:
4+ years of experience in MATLAB/Simulink MBD.
Strong C programming skills.
Experience with automotive standards, particularly in powertrain.
Familiarity with MISRA C and ISO 26262 standards.
Collaborative team player with a problem-solving mindset.
Why Join Us?
Work on innovative automotive technologies.
Dynamic environment with growth opportunities.
Collaborate with industry experts.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. ClientsWorking with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Submit your resume and cover letter here. For questions, contact shivani@vipas.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shivani Gupta shivani@vipas.se 0727635140 Jobbnummer
8888629