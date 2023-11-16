Material Testing Engineer
2023-11-16
Do you want to be part of contributing to sustainable material solutions?
Materials technology is an expert function within R&D that works with development of materials to meet future demands of Scania's products. The group Materials technology for powertrain specialises in cast metals, hardened steels, and tribology.
Our Team
We are a diverse team of twelve people with a genuine motivation to help each other within the team. We contribute as experts in all parts of the Scania Product Development process. We also perform strategic research to meet future demands. Sustainability aspects of materials will be an important challenge during the years to come.
Job Description
Your role as test engineer for mechanical testing of materials will include:
Performing mechanical testing
Development of test methods to meet special needs
Performing analysis of materials using other techniques such as light optical microscopy, electron microscopy, or confocal imaging
Responsibility for the daily operations in the mechanical testing lab
Communicating test results both within our section and to stakeholders within R&D
Compiling your test results into technical reports
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have both a practical and an analytical mindset. Analysing the need for testing, proposing and developing test methods, and then performing testing in practice. This requires creativity, attention to details and quality, as well as communication skills.
We would also like that you have a master's degree in material sciences. Further, you write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience in mechanical testing of metals and/or knowledge of solid mechanics or fatigue phenomena is also highly meritorious.
Scania 's Benefits
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via both internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-29. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period and the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Johan Fahlkrans (Group Manager, Materials technology for Powertrain), at 0700-877 817 or Johan.Fahlkrans@Scania.com.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
8269029