HVDC in Ludvika, Sweden is looking for a Material Coordinator to join the team. HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems. At Hitachi Energy, you will have the opportunity to work for a leading technology company that is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
We are looking for 2 Material Coordinators to join our team! It is a wide position where you will handle, prioritize, and plan materials, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative.
Your responsibilities
Maintenance and handling of material in our ERP system (SAP).
Create and keeping track of orders.
Updating delivery times and stock levels.
Prioritization of material distribution.
Create packing-lists.
Supporting projects and the service department regarding material related questions.
Preparing material to be shipped to site.
Handling of pre-purchases requisitions.
Your background
Minimum 2 years or work experience in the industry
Good skills in SAP
Fluency in English and Swedish both written and spoken.
As a person you have good social skills, you are independent, responsible and comfortable with taking own initiative, follow up the ongoing process and ask right questions to the right persons.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 31st of December 2023! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Daniel Moren, daniel.moren@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
