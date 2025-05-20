Material Coordinator
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2025-05-20
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
HVDC in Ludvika, Sweden is looking for a Material Coordinator to join the team. HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems. At Hitachi Energy, you will have the opportunity to work for a leading technology company that is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
We are looking for 1 Material Coordinator to join our team! It is a wide position where you will handle, prioritize, and plan materials, and you will get great opportunities for learning and development. Our team culture is flexible, transparent, and cooperative.
How you'll make an impact
Supporting projects and the service department regarding material related questions.
Maintenance and handling of material in our ERP system (SAP4Hana/Reiwa).
Create and keeping track of orders.
Updating delivery times and stock levels.
Prioritization of material distribution.
Create packing-lists.
Preparing material to be shipped to site.
Handling of pre-purchases requisitions.
Your background
Minimum 2 years work experience in similar areas (e.g administration or planning).
Good skills in any enterprise recourse planning tool is a merit. (Especially SAP4Hana.)
Fluency in Swedish and English both written and spoken.
As a person you have good social skills, you are independent, responsible and comfortable with taking own initiative, follow up the ongoing process and ask the right questions to the right person.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Daniel Moren, daniel.moren@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9349328