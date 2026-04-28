Material Artist
Afry AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla formgivarjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-28
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Company Description
AFRY provides design, engineering, project management, and advisory services that enable the energy and industrial transition and strengthen resilience in society. With 18,000 experts worldwide, we combine a global reach with local insights and deep sector knowledge to make a lasting impact for generations to come.
Founded in 1895, AFRY is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm,
JOIN US IN MAKING FUTURE!
Job Description
We are seeking a talented and detail-oriented Material Artist to join our creative team in Gothenburg, Sweden. In this role, you will be responsible for creating high-quality, physically accurate and photo realistic materials for real-time rendering. You will collaborate closely with CMF artists and Tech artists to ensure that all materials meet our visual standards:
Create tileable, production-ready materials from scratch in Substance 3D Designer.
Build and maintain consistent PBR workflows and naming/parameter standards.
Support material scanning and processing (capture, cleanup, and calibration as applicable).
Validate materials against physical samples and reference photography; iterate to achieve accuracy.
Collaborate with lighting, environment, and tech art to ensure materials perform well in real-time.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
2+ years of professional experience in material creation.
Proficiency with material creation in Substance Designer.
Strong understanding of physically based rendering (PBR) workflows and principles.
Familiarity with material scanning technology.
Solid knowledge of color theory, lighting, and visual composition.
Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
Strong collaborative skills and ability to work effectively within cross-functional teams.
Portfolio demonstrating material work across various projects.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working with Unreal Engine and Substrate.
Experience working with VRED.
Automotive visualization or real-time experience with high material fidelity requirements.
Understanding of physically-based rendering pipelines and advanced material systems in game engines.
Additional Information
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474), https://www.afry.com
169 75 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9881282