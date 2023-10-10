Master thesis: Long distance trainset flow
Design and propose an efficient way to handle small boxes in Tuve's internal material flow
Project Description
The physical constrain of the Volvo Tuve Plant requires long distance trainsets deliveries from goods receiving into the factory. The long distances and cycle times makes it complex to find synergy for inbound and outbound of full and empty packaging.
Today's solution is driven by a schedule, and this creates a push flow. The local warehouses therefor need to be dimensioned to max capacity to not stop the flow of material.
Task
Evaluate the trainset setup:
Map and analyse the current state.
Evaluate cycle times and new possible pull flow?
Create a concept for a new trainset setup for handling inbound of new material and outbound of empty packaging.
Find requirements and evaluate benefits with the concept.
Main location for the project group will be the assembly plant in Tuve Gothenburg.
To simplify communication with operators at least one group member must speak Swedish.
We require the thesis to be performed in a team of two students. Please state the name of your partner in the application.
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English/Swedish
Starting date: January 2024
Number of students: 2
Contact:
Mikael Granbom,
Process Technology Manager, Volvo Trucks Tuvemikael.granbom@volvo.com
