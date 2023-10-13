Master Thesis Connectivity (SW)
2023-10-13
Suitable background
Good knowledge of Embedded C / C++ and basic understanding of assembly
Good knowledge of data bus communication, preferably CAN bus
Meritorious skills a solid personal GIT hub and understanding of functional safety and cyber security.
As a person, you need to be interested in the field and strongly result-oriented and innovative in order to find the smart solutions
Description of thesis work:
We are moving more and more towards a digitized world where you want to connect as much as possible to the cloud for online and offline analysis and to be able to remotely update parameters etc. Here it is important to find optimal cost-effective solutions partly for the services and partly for the technology that enables these services
Study different concepts and architectures and compare them to what is available on the market. Then choose a concept based on set criteria as well as a suitable platform and tool chain for software development.
Implement chosen concept in a modular way that facilitates functional safety and cyber security.
Test the solution and analyze the performance in terms of computing power and memory requirements.
Thesis Level: Master and/or Bachelor
Language: English
Starting date: January 2024
Number of students: 2
Tutor: Michael Palander, System Design Engineer, michael.palander@consultant.volvo.com
