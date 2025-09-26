Master Thesis, 30 hp: AI-Driven Product Configuration-1
Saab AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-09-26
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
, Haninge
, Vetlanda
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Master Thesis, 30 hp: AI-Driven Product Configuration
Are you a student eager to apply your theoretical knowledge and fresh perspectives to real-world challenges? At Saab, we believe that innovation thrives on new ideas, and your master thesis project could be the spark that ignites our next technological breakthrough..
Your role
We recognize the immense value that students bring to our company. Your academic rigor, combined with your enthusiasm for cutting-edge technology, allows you to approach problems with a unique and insightful lens. At Saab, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate with experienced engineers and specialists, gaining invaluable practical experience while making a tangible contribution to our growth and development.
Background
In the competitive aerospace and defence sector, swiftly and accurately configuring products for bids is crucial. To maintain our leading edge, we are exploring AI-driven product family configuration in collaboration with MIT and are seeking motivated master's students to join us in shaping the future.
Thesis description
Your research will focus on integrating advanced digital twin solution generating capabilities to create optimised, tailored product configurations for each bid. Additionally, the solution should understand and adapt to the specific customer needs, ensuring that the proposed configurations align with their requirements and constraints. To understand the factors influencing bid outcomes, you will employ causal inference techniques. This data-driven approach will help identify key drivers of success and enhance our bid process. You will also prioritise transparency and explainability in the AI-driven solutions, ensuring clear and understandable decision-making.
This unique opportunity allows you to work at the intersection of a cutting-edge industry and a leading academic institution. We are looking for master's students passionate about AI, data-driven decision-making, and the aerospace and defence industry. Together, you will develop groundbreaking technologies to improve our bid process. If you are eager to make a real impact, join us on this exciting journey.
At Saab, you will tackle real-world problems and collaborate with renowned academics from MIT, gaining invaluable professional and academic experience. We offer a supportive environment for personal and professional growth. Be at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in the aerospace and defence sector.
Your profile
This thesis is suitable for 2 students with an interest in AI, product management, and business development. You are at the end of your master's degree in computer science, AI-engineering, Industrial Engineering and Management, or equivalent, and are about to start your 30 hp thesis.
We provide the support and guidance you need to translate your theoretical knowledge into practical solutions. Join us and become a driving force behind Saab's technological advancements!
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Sista ansökningsdag
01-11-2025 Publiceringsdatum2025-09-26Kontaktperson för detta jobb
Mats Johansson, Chefmats.e.johansson@saabgroup.com
073-418 8085
Daniel Hussmo, kontaktperson/handledareDaniel.hussmo@saabgroup.com
073- 446 9338 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_37037". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9527529