Master thesis - Evaluation and improvements for display-based systems
2024-11-14
Title
Evaluation and improvements for display-based systems like Camera Monitor Systems in trucks.
Background
Driver Interaction and Infotainment at Volvo Group Trucks Technology work with everything from the platform layer on ECUs to content and interaction design on truck screens, mirrors, controls, and other things the driver sees and interacts with.
Over time, the number and sizes of displays in trucks have increased, which could affect the drivers ' subjective perception (e.g. comfort, acceptance and sense of control), impact physiological aspects (e.g. fatigue, cognitive load and depth perception), and affect the driving performance (e.g. gaze behaviours, distance judgment and risk-taking).
Description of thesis work
The focus of this Master Thesis is to compare a truck with rearview mirrors combined with smaller displays to a truck with Camera Monitor displays combined with larger displays.
The effects the two different driver environments have on drivers will be evaluated in trucks equipped with different sensors, driving on public roads or test track.
A combination of perceptual, psychophysical, cognitive and subjective measurements will be collected and analysed, e.g. eye gaze behaviour and subjective measurements.
The aim is to draw conclusions about what needs to be improved for future display-based systems to support a healthier and safer driver environment.
Goal of the thesis
The goal is to investigate the impacts of the growing number of displays in trucks, draw conclusions about what could be improved and propose future development for display-based systems.
Activities
* Background and state of art.
* Design an experiment to evaluate two different existing trucks.
* Equip trucks with cameras and other measurement equipment.
* Perform a user evaluation in the trucks with truck drivers.
* Interview drivers and collect qualitative measurements.
* Analyze the data, especially eye gaze behavior and subjective measurements.
* Conclude and propose recommendations and requirements on improved concepts for future displays in trucks.
Desirable expertise
Design and product development, interaction design, cognitive science, with an interest in and experience in qualitative and quantitative research methods.
Students must be tied to a Swedish university for their thesis.
Thesis Level: Master.
Language: Swedish or English.
Starting date: December 2024/January 2025.
Number of students: Two (2).
Tutor: Nina Theodorsson, Expert Usability and HMI.
Last application date: November 15th, 2024.
