Master Scheduler (Supply Chain Management)
Incluso AB / Lagerjobb / Fagersta Visa alla lagerjobb i Fagersta
2026-03-16
, Norberg
, Skinnskatteberg
, Smedjebacken
, Avesta
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Fagersta
, Ludvika
, Surahammar
, Köping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Master Scheduler (Supply Chain Management) for a company in Fagersta. Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% in Fagersta.
The company's Operations Planning department, are now looking for a Master Schedulers to translate supply demands into granular-level plans and help us assure both capacity and availability.
Welcome to a global organization, and a role with a great amount of freedom!
About the job
In this position, you create supply plans based on customer requirements, inventory levels, material availability and existing capacity. You balance supply and demand, ensuring that the needed products are produced at our production units and helping us optimize our services, working capitals and costs. To ensure the right supply chain metrics and reliable plans, you work in close contact with our supply network - such as inventory-, demand-, and production planning, new product development and warehousing. This close collaboration also gives you tools to understand and discover potential issues, constraints or bottlenecks that may impact our supply efficiency.
Location
You're preferably based in Fagersta, Sweden. A flexible position within Sweden can be an option, with frequent visits to Fagersta.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience in logistics or supply chain management. If you have a university degree within the field of supply chain, we see that as a big plus. You have a few years' experience from similar logistics or inventory planning roles where you've learned key techniques and methodologies. You're skilled in Excel and able to present using PowerPoint. Proficiency in Logility Voyager, M3, Power BI and other systems and applications is beneficial. Working in a global organization calls for fluency in English, while knowledge of Swedish or other languages is a plus.
You're a positive and energetic team player with an eye for detail who believes that the best result comes from collaboration. At the same time, you enjoy working independently - digging deep into various data and taking initiatives to solve problems. Your networking and communicative features enable you to easily build strong and trusting relationships across our organization.
This is a full-time consultant position in Fagersta through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 9 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Fagersta.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7389748-1894045". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Björnbacksvägen 2 (visa karta
)
737 30 FAGERSTA Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9798994