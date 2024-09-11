Master Planner
2024-09-11
We are searching a Master Planner at IKEA Industry Älmhult AB
Are your pursuing a passion for planning and driving process development? So do we and we know that by having the best supply plan we can contribute to happy and satisfied customers. Are you driven by Working together to Find better ways? Do you get energy from being where the action is and where you put your focus and Get things done ?
Do you believe, like us, in creating a better everyday life for the many people, caring about them and our planet? IKEA values are the heart and soul of the IKEA culture. They shape the way we act, what we do and how we behave.
IKEA Industry Älmhult AB contributes with more than 200 dedicated and fantastic Co-workers who annually manufacture about 5.2 million lacquered fronts for furniture's, mainly kitchens. We have a modern, automated production in Älmhult where quality in every step and process is part of our Lean work. We are striving for a diverse workplace to boost creativity and do things differently with values to our customers.
Älmhult - the heart of IKEA this is where our culture and values were shaped and are still developing. It is a melting pot of many different nationalities and cultures. Beside the IKEA Museum, IKEA Hotel, the IKEA store, and many other places to learn and meet, there is Aktivitetshuset, which is a meeting place and spare time facility with lots of possibilities for IKEA co-workers and their families. If commuting to Älmhult there is both train and buses available.
Your role
As a Master Planner, your role is to drive the effectiveness and efficiency in the material and production planning process. You will have a central role with possibilities to impact and improve and be part of our Supply Chain team reporting to the Supply Chain manager.
You will have the opportunity to work in networks with many internal and external contacts in a global organization. With IKEA you can open up a fantastic career and development opportunities.
Main tasks will be to:
• Analyze of need and capacity situation, initiate changes to assure efficient production
• Set production mix and objectives on volume together with production and supply chain colleagues
• Create and keep the master plan updated
• Set the weekly production plans and call off of raw material needed.
• Forecast and place orders with suppliers and maintain purchase orders.
• Manage phase in and phase out of direct material and finished goods articles
• Set up and maintain planning data , article, prices and production structures
• Supply IKEA with relevant information about capacities, production output etc. to assure an effective communication regarding planning
Who are you and what qualifications is needed?
We are looking for a person with experiences from planning and sourcing in a global producing environment . You also have experience working in business system as well as Excel. You have a higher education in the area of supply/logistic.
To succeed in the role you have an analytic ability and you work in a structured way. You are driven by constantly developing and improving.You are business minded with an holistic view and enjoys working in a cross-functional role.
For us at IKEA, it's always most important that you share our values. This means that you, just like us, believe in Leading by example and bring out the best in others. That you strive to develop so that together we are somewhat better tomorrow than we are today.
Interested?
If you have questions about the position, contact Supply Chain Manager Else Risberg, 070-2478865. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact P&C specialist Malin Svensson, 070-473 25 87. For union questions, contact Unionen Joel Svensson, 076-858 17 41.
Do you feel like this could be your next challenge? Take the opportunity to submit your application today, but no later than 2024-09-27. Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and recruitment may be closed when we have found the right candidate.
Warm welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Industry Älmhult AB
(org.nr 556216-8285)
Södra Ringvägen 5
343 34 ÄLMHULT
