Master Data Responsible
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-05-04
, Lomma
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, Kävlinge
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On behalf of our client we are searching for a person who will work as a Master Data Responsible. In this role you will be supporting the client 's Global Master Data Team regarding processes for purchased components.
From a global request tool, you will receive requests on creating material masters in SAP with given criteria. The team's assignment is to choose the correct UNSPSC-class and classify materials with data such as dimensions, capacity, voltage, frequency, weight, etc.
This demands a high level of accuracy and a sense of detail and skills in searching information related to the components. This is mainly done via datasheets, homepages, and in some cases by phone to the suppliers.
Skills Requirements
High level of technical understanding of food processing components
Competence within the Master Data Management area
Practical experience from global business IT system
Excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office
SAP
Soft skills
Teamplayer
Administrative and analytical skills
Continuous improvement mindset
To fit for this assignment we belive you are a person with high interest and/or knowledge whitin different technical components. We belive you are looking for a longer assignment, where you will be an important part of the client 's work with processes for purchased components.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Lund (visa karta
)
135 31 LUND Kontakt
Quest Consulting info@quest.se Jobbnummer
9889969