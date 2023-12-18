Maskiningenjör mot neutrondetektor
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The aim of this role is to design and document components and parts for neutron detector systems, and to ensure consistency and quality in mechanical design and mechanical integration considering the multitude and diversity of such systems for the different technologies implemented in the ESS Detectors.
In addition to neutrons, the detectors are exposed to radiation backgrounds, temperature changes, electric and magnetic fields, vacuum and pressure differences, mechanical constraints, humidity, and gas loading. They also need to be accessible for maintenance and efficiently assembled for operations. Detector technology is provided at ESS by the network of expert partner scientific labs via the so-called In-Kind Contributions (IKC). Such technology needs to be designed, integrated, analysed and documented from the mechanical engineering interface in order to assure the success of installation, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance. All engineering processes need to abide by the ESS Way of Working (WoW) and the ESS Mechanical Engineering Handbook as the primary objectives for achieving consistent and good results. Design generation, adaptation and updates may also be required on the detector level.
Some of the technical responsibilities include: consolidation of engineering requirements and collection of technical specifications; hands-on design and integration of machine parts and components on 3D models and 2D drawings using CATIA; generation and updates of conceptual, draft, detailed and manufacturing drawings and participating in the system assembly and installation operations on the ESS site.
This role will involve you taking responsibility for the design, evolution and support of hardware designs and communicating with our European partner institutes.
This is a full-time, permanent role based at the ESS campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
As the successful candidate, you have a university degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent. You have in addition basic engineering knowledge in related disciplines (i.e. civil, electrical etc.). You also have experience from Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T), and their application to production drawings.
It would preferable if you have a few years' experience from CAD mechanical design under PLM, working in CATIA and including ISO-GPS compliant tolerancing, configuration management and component standardization. Experience from working at a research infrastructure, technical knowledge about pressurised vessels and gas-based detector technologies and vacuum technology would be an asset, as would experience of implementating processes for testing, calibration, maintenance, as well as production supervision and follow-up.
We are looking for a person who is good at self-management, self-prioritisation and reporting. You must be used to documenting and presenting your work. As a service-minded person, you enjoy communicating and collaborating with others defining clear steps and deliverables. In this environment you need to have an inventive and adaptable attitude.
It is also important that you feel comfortable working in an international context and interacting with people from different backgrounds. Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement, as it is the working language at ESS. Due to nature of collaboration needed for this role, a working knowledge of both reading and writing in French is also a requirement.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-39432 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Nick Gazis on nick.gazis@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
