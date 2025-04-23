Marketing Operations Specialist
Global Electrolux Talent Program (GET)
The Global Electrolux Talent Program is a proactive initiative that brings together young talent across various functions and global offices of Electrolux. The program offers hands-on, international experience in a multicultural environment, with the goal of securing long-term employment within the company upon successful completion of the internship.
Marketing Operations [Business Area - Europe and APAC]
Marketing Operations at Electrolux Group ensures that the marketing processes are well-organized and efficient. By using data to identify and eliminate waste, the team continuously optimizes the marketing value chain. This function supports the broader organization in effectively managing global functions such as content and media, ensuring smooth and consistent consumer experiences across all touchpoints.
Key Job Responsibilities
Support in managing product launch projects (Plan, track, and optimize product launch projects from initial brief to final activation across all consumer touchpoints)
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support marketing operations throughout each project.
Ensure process consistency for all elements of the consumer journey for successful product launches.
Collaborate with experimentation teams to analyze data and identify opportunities for process improvement.
Develop and manage project plans, timelines, budgets and resources to ensure successful delivery and brand growth over time.
Monitor project progress, identify and manage risks. Communicate project status and issues to stakeholders through efficient lines of communication and forums as needed.
Job Profile:
We are looking for a young professional with 1-2 years of experience in marketing operations or project management. The ideal candidate should have strong project management skills, excellent analytical abilities, attention to detail, and effective communication skills. Familiarity with project management tools would be a plus.
What You'll Gain from the Program:
• Experience working at our Global HQ in a multicultural, international environment.
• Hands-on experience in marketing operations, enhancing your project management skills and analytical abilities, and preparing you for a successful career in the field.
• Gross salary of 28,500 SEK for the first 12 months, and 30,400 SEK for the 13th and 14th months, along with vacation days and other company benefits.
• Company-provided mobile phone and laptop.
• Visa costs, visa process, and relocation support: local registration processes.
• Support in securing a permanent role within the Electrolux Group toward the end of the program.
