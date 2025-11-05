Marketing & Product Data Analyst
2025-11-05
Albert is looking for a Marketing & Product Analyst to join our growing team! In this role, you'll bridge marketing performance and product analytics - connecting the dots across the entire funnel from user acquisition to churn, conversion, and lifetime value.You'll work closely with the Marketing, Growth, Analytics and Product teams to deliver insights that drive smarter investments, better product decisions, and sustainable business growth. The ideal candidate has a strong analytical mindset, loves solving complex problems with data, and can turn numbers into actionable insights.
What You'll Do
Partner with Marketing, Product, Analytics and Growth teams to analyse performance across the entire user journey - from first click to long-term retention.
Oversee holistic performance forecasting, integrating paid media effectiveness with product metrics such as conversion, retention, and lifetime value across the entire user lifecycle.
Conduct funnel, cohort, and churn analyses to uncover drivers of conversion and retention, identifying opportunities to improve LTV and reduce churn.
Leverage quantitative analysis of historical data to identify opportunities and recommend next steps for new product features and roadmap planning.
Build and maintain dashboards and automated reporting to visualize user behaviour, channel performance, and growth KPIs.
Drive and support growth experimentation, including A/B testing, interpreting results to guide product and marketing decisions.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate analytical findings into clear recommendations that improve acquisition, engagement, and monetization.
Drive continuous improvement in forecasting models, data accuracy, and performance insights to inform quarterly and annual planning.
Who You Are
A data-driven problem solver with a passion for understanding how users move through and engage with digital products.
Experienced in performance marketing analytics and/or product analytics (ideally both).
Skilled in storytelling with data - you know how to make insights meaningful and actionable.
Curious, proactive, and comfortable working cross-functionally in a fast-paced, international environment.
Skills & Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Business, Data Science, Statistics or a related field.
3+ years of experience in marketing analytics, growth analytics, or product analytics, ideally within a subscription-based or digital consumer business.
Strong analytical mindset, able to read and interpret complex data, extract key insights, and present clear, actionable recommendations to the organization.
Proficient in SQL and experienced with data visualization tools such as Looker Studio, Tableau, Qlik, or Power BI.
Strong understanding of media metrics (CAC, ROI, ROAS, etc.) and product KPIs (conversion, retention, LTV, churn).
Comfortable with A/B testing, funnel analysis, cohort segmentation, and growth experimentation.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, able to translate complex findings into actionable insights for both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Advanced Excel/Sheets skills; experience with Python is a plus.
Fluent in English
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare eEducation Albert AB
(org.nr 559020-9093) Jobbnummer
9589186