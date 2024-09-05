Marketing & Communication Communicator | Bathroom and Water
2024-09-05
Do you have a passion for people, marketing, and communication? Can you create unique and relevant communication for products? Can you transform product information to truly inspiring customer benefits that turn interested shoppers into keen IKEA lovers?
At Range Area (RA) Bathroom and Water, we are a fun and diverse group from all over the world, sharing an inspired vision; "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We develop beautiful and affordable products so our customers can enjoy a better life at home. The complete Bathroom is an important part of the home, it's the only part of the home where we are truly alone, where we cocoon from others, where we can relax and where we have our daily routines in the morning and night. We in Bathroom and Water are also focusing on the water agenda to enable our customers to save water through our water solutions and products across the home.
We are on a continuous journey to create the best Bathroom and water solutions for the many people. Everything we do is driven by our curiosity, togetherness, creativity and entrepreneurialism. Now we are looking for a Marketing & Communication Communicator to join our commercial team.
What you do as a Marketing & Communication Communicator
You develop strong communication for our range while supporting communication topics to improve the quality of consumer-facing communication and our ways of working in the team.
You will:
Analyze and identify the need for product and range communication content, based on insights and customer needs, to decide what, when and how to communicate for all consumer-facing media and channels,
Secure the customer perspective from a range and product communication point of view in the product development process (DNP) when developing news, improves and running range,
Manage the execution of the communication production in the different media activation projects,
Approve, follow-up and secure that communication messages are fulfilled in the communication execution,
Proactively inform communication production suppliers about upcoming plans to secure the content readiness,
Work with product from communication perspective throughout the Product life cycle and the customer experience journey,
Contribute to the Marketing & Communication budget in the RA, as well as to the yearly Meeting-the-Customer plan on a tactical level.
You will be part of the Marketing & Communication function that is responsible for all global product-related marketing & communication content.
What you bring to us:
Value-based leadership aligned with the IKEA values,
An excellent ability to build on insights and customer needs to develop a strong commercial message,
Guided by simplicity and always strive to exceed customer expectations by delivering high quality communication,
Detailed, structured and analytical and enjoy working cross functions and organizations,
Enjoy taking initiatives and to lead and drive product- and range communication content and other communication projects with the consumer in focus,
several years of experience working with communication, including digital, and a solid track record of marketing and/or communication, preferably with an academic degree in Marketing, Communication or equivalent.
You are a true ambassador of IKEA culture and values, and you are fluent in both spoken and written English.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge? We look forward to receiving your application in English latest 20 September 2024. Feel free to contact the recruiter Bence Denes <bence.denes@inter.ikea.com
