Marketing Manager (HVS)
2022-12-27
NKT is growing, and so is our marketing team. Are you a persuasive personality with a practical mentality and strong communication skills who understand the market. Then maybe you are our new marketing manager?
Join us connecting a greener world!
As Marketing Manage, you will be responsible for all marketing activities in the implementation of marketing excellence initiatives in line with the business line 'High Voltage Solutions' and Marketing's vision and strategy. In addition, you plan, organize and implement our presence at external events such as customer events, fairs and conferences. You will be responsible for coordinating external agencies for the execution of advertising and campaigns as well as for writing articles about how our cable solutions contribute to the green transition. .
Moreover, efficient loop back learnings will be identified when reviewing the implemented strategies to be beneficial and leverage synergies for all marketing activities. You will work hand in hand with our sales and product management team to market our high voltage cable system solutions and organize our presence in all relevant channels. It also includes developing and implementing a marketing plan and running marketing projects in an international environment. Thus, the position ensures that global priorities are met, while meeting market-specific needs for the business area based on internal and external collaboration.
You will be part of our HV Solutions Marketing team and report to Director, Head of Group Sustainability and HV Solutions Marketing. You will be based in Karlskrona, Sweden where you will work closely with experienced colleagues in different departments and learn about the specifics of our business. Due to our international customer structure you should be available for travel.
Further key tasks are:
* Development and maintenance of business area-specific marketing activities (analytics, reporting, channels/platforms, etc.)
* Be one of our internal heros in using NKT Brand guidelines and contribute to further strengthen the brand position
* Work with Group Marketing and Group Communication, other marketing departments and other experts to coordinate marketing activities
* Creation of structures/processes to improve the effectiveness of marketing functions and activities
The preferred candidate has the following qualifications:
* Relevant education or experience (University degree)
* >= 2 years of professional work experience recognized marketing agencies or marketing departments (preferably within the B2B context)
* Experience in planning and managing of marketing activities, also in SoMe
* Commercial and technical understanding of complex products intended for professional use
* Fluent in English and Swedish.
You also have a very good understanding and experience with carrying out marketing activities via both online and offline channels supported by above-average communication and writing skills. An analytical and creative mindset with strong business acumen is just as important as experience in the analysis and evaluation of marketing data and tools and an understanding of the effective management of commercial activities for internal and external stakeholders. As an employee, you will feel comfortable in fast-paced and dynamic working environments and appreciate an international business environment with a strong local identity. You work in a structured and detail-oriented manner, you are proactive and drive projects forward to deliver high quality results for your clients. You are a team player and take on new and challenging tasks with enthusiasm to make a strong contribution to our Business Line 'HV Solutions'. Finally, you are motivated by the prospect of an expert position in a rapidly growing, future oriented business.
Further important qualifications are:
* Good understanding and experience in dealing with the different customer channels and product mix as well as and brand management.
* Open communication style and mindset with strong networking and collaborative attitude
* A good feeling for design/layout and texts
* Knowledge of marketing software and tools (Google Analytics, Google AdWords, LinkedIn platform, Photoshop, etc.)
Contact and application
Please apply at our website. We are looking forward to receiving your application. Please apply at our website at latest January 15th.
If you have any questions, you are very welcome to contact Carina Lindberg, Director, Head of Group Sustainability and HV Solutions Marketing, Carina.Lindberg@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner Alice Jerlmark, +46 (0) 70- 847 97 11.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström ++46734070243
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
