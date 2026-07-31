Marketing Manager (Head of Marketing)
Swedish Nutra AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-31
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About Swedish Nutra
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and one of the Nordics' leading manufacturers of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements, and the maker of Swedish Collagen, our beauty brand sold worldwide. We're a fast-growing business with global distribution, a warm and international team, and an enterprising environment where people get real room to develop and grow.
We're entering an ambitious new phase and are looking for a Marketing Manager (Head of Marketing) to own our brand and demand engine across our B2B and own-brand business.
About the role
We are looking for a hands-on Marketing Manager (Head of Marketing) to own our brand and demand engine across our B2B and own-brand business. This is a leadership role with full creative ownership and the resources to shape both strategy and execution. You will lead our marketing team, own the marketing budget, and build the engine that drives awareness, leads, and growth. You will report directly to the CEO/COO and work on-site at our Malmö HQ.
What you'll own
Brand, design, and web: Directing brand strategy, packaging artwork, and managing our websites.
Search and on-platform marketing: Overseeing SEO, Google Ads, and marketplace/on-platform advertising and content.
Demand generation: Developing and executing our B2B/salon outreach program, including ideal customer profiling, offer development, segmentation, content, and results.
Marketing automation: Managing campaigns, forms, and nurture flows within HubSpot.
International expansion: Partnering with our regulatory team on packaging localization and product-registration processes for new markets.
Market and competitive intelligence: Tracking category, market, and competitor activity to inform strategy.
B2B marketing content: Creating sales materials, product catalogues, price-list designs, newsletters, and enhancing the sample/presentation experience.
Amazon channel: Taking full ownership and accountability for our Amazon channel and its performance.
What we're looking for
A senior marketing leader with a proven track record in both brand and performance/demand marketing.
Strong hands-on capability in Google Ads, SEO, and marketplace/Amazon advertising.
Experience running marketing automation (HubSpot or similar) and data-driven campaign management.
People-leadership experience and the ability to build structure in a fast-moving, scaling environment.
A commercial mindset, connecting marketing activity directly to leads, revenue, and growth.
Experience in supplements, health, beauty, or FMCG is a strong plus.
Excellent written and spoken English is required for this role.
Ability to work on-site at our Malmö HQ.
What we offer
A senior role with genuine ownership, supported by a dedicated budget and team.
The opportunity to join a fast-growing, international company with global distribution and a strong own-brand portfolio.
A warm, collaborative workplace in Malmö.
A competitive salary and the chance to grow significantly with the company.
How to apply
Apply through link by submitting your resume, including your cover letter in the same document (one file for CV and cover letter).
Start date: as soon as possible.
Workplace: Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 211 24 Malmö. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273)
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10017535