Marketing Manager - SME - Interim
NXT Interim Stockholm AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2023-06-17
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Stockholm AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Marketing Manager - SME
Interim August 21 - December 31 2023
"Do you want to play a central role in our exciting and transformational journey to become the most data driven bank in the world?"
About the role/assignment
We are looking for a Marketing Manager in our clients SME (Small and medium-sized enterprises) area (B2B). The main responsibility is the overall management of SME marketing activities and secure alignment with business goals. This includes to initiate, plan, execute and follow up marketing activities to support long and short term goals.
The Marketing Manager will act as the "Go to" person for B2B marketing plans, budget and requests and secure stakeholder management to align teams and competences supporting the same goals.
The consultant should be comfortable working without support as there is no one else in this role currently.
Skills/-experience needed
Driven and experienced Marketing Manager with experience from Bank/Finance and Swedish SME/B2B **please highlight in CV**
High knowledge of business acumen, products and services within the SME/B2B segment for Banking and Financials services and products.
High communication skills and ability to navigate and connect with stakeholders and competences in virtual teams.
Personality that enjoys working without support as there is no one else in this role currently.
Swedish speaking and English in writing.
Delivarables during the first contract:
Brand and performance marketing activities within SEB's Marketing plan 2023.
Budget and planning for SME marketing activities 2024.
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry.
We are active in HR, IT, Finance, Sales Marketing and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance,
remote workplaces and several other benefits that brighten their everyday life. For project employment, we apply collective agreements.r. Ersättning
Interim augusti-december Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559277-4078), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Annika Svanström annika.svanstrom@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
7891777