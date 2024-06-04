Marketing Lead - Pay per View - to Imagien
About the role
Now we are recruiting a driven Marketing Lead/Senior Project Manager for the development and execution of our projects for Pay Per Views (PPV). You are responsible for project management of marketing, sales planning, organization and implementation. A main part of the role is to communicate with market partners on a global level.
You will come to an energetic and entrepreneurial workplace with a strong drive, with the office located on Saltmätargatan in Vasastan. You report to the CEO.
Key responsibilities:
Project management from start to finish, including all aspects of a PPV, such as marketing, sales and PR.
Responsible for projects, by developing marketing plans, budget and coordinating with key stakeholders, partners and in-house.
Our PPV projects can be territory-specific or global, focusing on digital marketing in all aspects of implementation - from PR, viral marketing, CRM-based communication, programmatic and organic storytelling via social media. You then collaborate with freelance creators and partners.
Coordination of internal stakeholders such as the product team, customer service and production team.
Create an efficient process for planning, execution, approvals, material management, audience testing and campaigns.
Ensure that each marketing partner is prepared before and during campaign execution.
Ensure project progress is according to plan; report and act on any deviations.
Reporting to project stakeholders on marketing results and sales during the campaign period.
Making sure marketing campaigns are compliant with rights owner guidelines and specific market territories's laws and regulations.
About you
To be successful in the role, we believe you are an experienced project manager who runs projects creatively and independently. You are meticulous and have very good communication skills in English. We are looking for an operative and solution-oriented person who is driven by development and curiosity and likes varied work with a holistic view.
We would like you to have:
Solid experience in marketing and project management
Can effectively manage project communication at an international level with a variety of project partners
Good habit of briefing and coordinating content
Strong communication skills in English
Experience of budget responsibility
Experience of creating efficient processes
Meritorious experience from:
Scale up or Start up
Digital marketing in the entertainment industry (film, TV, games), home entertainment, live entertainment, media industry or event-centric digital entertainment
About Imagien
Imagien, est. 2019, is a fast growing tech company that is changing the in-home live entertainment industry. Our mission is to create the most immersive and engaging way of experiencing live entertainment from home. We enable global in-home attendance to major live shows anywhere in the world.
Do you love live entertainment and the way modern technology can create and enhance unique experiences? Are you ready to raise your game and use your skills to bring a new innovative product to the global live and in-home entertainment industry?
What we offer
We are commercializing globally later this year on a mission to become the leading platform in the next generation of in-home live entertainment.
We offer the opportunity to be part of a visionary, innovative and engaged team that will make it happen and be a part of the growth journey early in the company's history.
We offer a competitive package and possibility for a great up-side through our stock option plan
Interested?
In this recruitment we cooperate with KIMM. For further information about the role please contact Recruitment Consultants Maggie Klingenstierna maggie.klingenstierna@kimm.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application via www.kimm.se.
You apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile and will be asked to kindly answer a few questions. If you go further in the process, you will within two days be invited to carry out two tests (aptitude and personality). We include these tests in all our recruitment processes in order to ensure an objective, open-minded and fair selection work.
