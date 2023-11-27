Marketing Director
2023-11-27
Job Description
To our client who are within games we are now looking for a Marketing Director! The team you will join has been in a turnaround mode, many major changes has been made when it comes to strategy, organisation, culture and a lot of exciting progress is coming- so this role should appeal to someone who wants to work on organizational as well as product transformation.
The new Core Leadership Team is now almost complete and this role is the last piece in the puzzle. The new team is hungry, ambitious, motivated, and collaborates very well together. In this role you will grow a game by increasing awareness, reach and positive affinity.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Grow the game by increasing awareness, reach, and positive affinity.
• Align and execute the marketing strategy across all teams and shared marketing resources.
• Direct the various marketing teams to create effective day-to-day and set-piece activities.
• Find effective, efficient, and sometimes innovative ways to market the game, maximising impact within budget to exceed growth goals.
• Increase ROI in all areas of marketing.
• Partner with the Head of Product on how best to develop and execute the product strategy - this should be a close collaboration between the Head of Product, Head of Tech and Head of Creative, with the Head of Product ultimately accountable.
• Define ways of working between the game and the shared Marketing teams, aiming for operational and decision-making excellence.
• Make decisions, and contributions to others' decisions, on a range of marketing and business growth topics - including product pricing, strategy and analysis, positioning, sales messaging development, competitive analysis, and product differentiation.
• Make significant contributions to the overall direction and success of the game as part of the Core Leadership Team.
• Represent the game's Marketing team and plans in discussions with other parties.
• Act as a role model for our client's values and leadership behaviours.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have a strong marketing background and track record of executive level marketing and strategic leadership.
• You have experience of leading teams in a large organisation.
• You have experience in mobile "free to play" games.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of Marketing Director you are curious, can build effective networks and are humble. You also have a strong internal drive, a great focus and have a system view of problems and solutions.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
