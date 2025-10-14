Marketing Data Engineer, Lund
Be the technical engine that powers our data-driven marketing. As our Marketing Data Engineer, you will bridge the gap between marketing activation and data engineering, building automated pipelines and unified data models in the Google Cloud environment that enable scalable growth and measurable ROI.
Why this role?
Build for Scale - Design and implement the automated data infrastructure that eliminates manual work and accelerates our time-to-insight. Enable Clear ROI - Create a unified view of the customer journey by harmonizing data from all marketing platforms, enabling true, end-to-end attribution. Power Smarter Marketing - Deliver clean, enriched, and reliable data that fuels advanced personalization, segmentation, and our next generation of AI-driven marketing pilots.
Who is your future team?
You will be a key member of the Digital Marketing & Performance team. This is a highly cross-functional role where you will collaborate closely with leaders from BI, Marketing, Sales, IT, and Analytics to foster a shared vision for data excellence. Strategic Partnering and working closely with product owners, sales operations, and analysts to understand their data needs and drive impactful results. Join a team passionate about leveraging data to drive innovation and achieve business goals.
What you'll do here as a Marketing Data Engineer:
* Build the foundation: Build and maintain robust data pipelines from key marketing platforms (e.g., Google Ads, LinkedIn, Matomo) into our Google Cloud environment. Design and optimize data models in BigQuery and Dataform, creating standardized schemas for campaign taxonomy and a single source of truth for marketing data.
* Drive integration: Harmonize external datasets with our first-party data (SF/CRM, Pardot/MCAE, CDP) and implement data quality frameworks to ensure clean, reliable datasets for analysis and activation.
* Champion automation: Automate reporting flows and data enrichment processes to replace manual efforts and empower the marketing team with self-service capabilities. Develop enriched audience segments and export flows for activation in advertising platforms, nurture journeys, and personalization engines.
* Enable innovation: Act as the key technical liaison between the Digital Marketing team and central Data & Development teams, translating business needs into scalable
* solutions. Support the deployment and measurement of AI/automation pilots, such as predictive lead scoring and personalized campaigns.
Required skills & experience:
* Bachelor's degree in a technical field or equivalent practical experience.
* Strong proficiency in SQL and hands-on experience with Google BigQuery.
* Experience building and maintaining data pipelines using ETL/ELT principles.
* Familiarity with data modeling and transformation tools like Dataform or dbt.
* Solid understanding of the digital marketing ecosystem and platforms (e.g., Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, GA360, CRM systems).
* Demonstrated ability to translate marketing requirements into technical specifications.
Preferred qualifications:
* Experience with API integrations for marketing platforms.
* Knowledge of Google Tag Manager (GTM) and web analytics tools like Matomo.
* A problem-solving, collaborative, and growth-oriented mindset.
* Curiosity and a strong desire to learn new technologies in the marketing and data space.
Join us and make an impact
At Axis, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the way we gather and act on marketing insights. You'll be instrumental in building out a reliable data foundation, ensuring every marketing move is backed by accurate, actionable analytics. If you're ready to elevate our measurement capabilities and champion data-driven decision-making, we want to hear from you!
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting Manager for Digital Marketing & Performance, Tobias Engstrand,
