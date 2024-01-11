Marketing Copywriter
We know it, you know it. Most companies ramble on about purpose and making the world a better place. And pretty often it feels a bit... well, forced. But we'd like to think that our story is special for real.
Our founders, Shadi Bitar and Ninos Malki, came to Sweden from Syria when they were kids. Books became their compass, guiding them through the maze of life, and helping them shape their destinies in a new world.
Their dream was bold: What if they could unlock the world of books for everyone, making knowledge and inspiration accessible to all? Fast forward a few years, and the tale of Nextory was born.
At Nextory, we've crafted a revolutionary monthly subscription that empowers our users to devour books like never before, be it through reading or listening. It's not just a product; it's a passport to endless adventure and enlightenment.
Calling all wordsmiths and communication gurus! We're embarking on the exciting journey to finding our new Marketing Copywriter. Someone who's as passionate as we are about making the world a happier place and enriching lives through the world of reading. Join our extraordinary team, and let's script a future where every day is a chapter of discovery, and every book is a step towards a richer life.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Marketing Copywriter and Content Designer at Nextory you will work with developing and executing innovative marketing activities, product copy, targeting key audiences through various channels and increase our brand awareness. With a creative mindset and tech-savvy approach you will be responsible for ensuring a consistent common thread in all communication, aligning with our company and brand strategies to create text/copy magic and enrich people's lives through reading. As our storyteller you will:
• Shape/Finetune Nextory's Marketing Communication
• Turn concepts and ideas into creative communication
• Be a collaborative prowess to synchronize brand-building efforts and ensure copy consistency across all teams
• Collaborate with product teams when needed to deliver content copy to our website and apps
• Maintain the Content style guide, managing our TMS, Lokalise and continue developing documentation as well as processes to streamline work
• Drive engagement on social media through thoughtfully curated editorial posts and a distinct online voice
• Shape and evolve our digital presence to captivate our audience across platforms
• Nurture the relationship with our external design partner to ensure visual storytelling excellence.
• You'll turn concepts into friendly, concise, and easy-to-understand copy through collaboration with designers, researchers, engineers, and product managers working on projects throughout the planning, design, and development lifecycle
You will be a part of the amazing Acquisition team consisting of experts within Sales, Marketing and Tech - always with the continuous aspiration to increase reading! The position is based in Stockholm and you report to our CCO.
WHO YOU ARE
We believe that you are currently working in a similar role at a fast-moving company. You want to be in the forefront of copywriting within Nextory's world of neverending stories. You take pride in our product, you love to drive development, you are always striving to improve and you believe that quality is key! You thrive working in a dynamic and unpretentious environment where you take great responsibility for our product and your team!
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
• We believe you have a relevant educational background
• You must have proven experience in Copywriting, Marketing and/or Brand Communication
• We expect you to have proven expertise in shaping brand identity and weaving a brand's story, from strategy to implementation on different platforms and channels
• You are a master in providing a streamlined customer and product experience
• We believe that you are used to working in a cross-functional set-up and that you have a strong understanding of global and local marketing dynamics
• You've got an excellent command of both English and Swedish, written and verbal
We will be extra curious if you:
• Have experience from UX writing
• Speak and write other European languages
We are looking forward to your application which should include a CV or LinkedIn profile. Also, we would love a pitch of why you are the tech-savvy person we are looking for! Så ansöker du
