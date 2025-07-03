Marketing Communications Project Manager to Xylem
Join Xylem as a Marketing Communications Project Manager, shape global campaigns with smart content, from emails to videos. Collaborate across teams, keep things on-brand, and turn tech into clear, creative communication.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Marketing Communications Project Manager at Xylem, you will lead the development of marketing and campaign assets based on content created by the product marketing team. These materials such as Marketo emails, animations, videos, banners, and web content, will be used in multichannel campaigns across global markets.
You will collaborate closely with regional and local marketing teams, digital specialists, and external agencies to ensure consistent, high-quality communication that reflects Xylem's branding and technology. The role also involves updating and localizing sales tools, coordinating translations, and supporting internal teams with content and guidance on communication platforms like our DAM system and intranet.
This is a hands-on role for a structured, collaborative and content-savvy communicator who thrives in a fast-paced, international environment.
This is a consulting assignment where you will be employed by Academic Work and work on-site at Xylem. The assignment starts with a period of one year.
We assume you are curious to get to know Xylem better? You can do that easily by watching this video:
Xylem has also won several different awards, one of which is the "guldknappen", where they have been named Sweden's most parent-friendly workplace, as they work to ensure that their employees can combine work life with private life.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Key Relationships: External: Creative and production marketing agencies. Internal: Product marketing, regional and country marketers, digital marketing, as well as key stakeholders in commercial teams
• Leads the production of campaign assets such as Marketo emails, videos, animations, banners, and web content, based on materials from the Transport product marketing team.
• Collaborates with local marketers and business development managers to create campaign materials on a variety of Transport-related technology topics.
• Guides agencies to ensure content and visual consistency aligned with Xylem's brand guidelines, based on a solid understanding of our technology's value proposition and unique selling points.
• Updates and ensures global availability of promotional and sales enablement assets in coordination with local markets, product management, and translation teams
• Supports internal teams by providing relevant content and guidance on the use of internal communication platforms such as the DAM system and the intranet.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in communications or marketing studies
• 3-5 years marketing communications experience
• Ability to translate complex information into actionable communication plans and key messages
• Demonstrated experience working within international or global organizations
• Strong project management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects a the same time
• Ability to work autonomously and as part of a team in a fast-paced, high-energy and deadline-driven environment
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written, is a must
• Excellent people skills demonstrated through positive interactions with colleagues and cross-functional teams, in a multicultural work environment
• Working knowledge of Marketo
It is meritorious if you have
• Good understanding of digital marketing, CMS management
• Experience working in engineering and/or industrial companies
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Communicative
• Flexible
• Responsible
• Collaborative
