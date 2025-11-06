Market Developer Polyolefins
2025-11-06
Location: Sweden
Application Deadline: 20.11.2025 www.telko.com
We are looking for a skilled Market Developer Polyolefins to elevate our growth to new heights.
Why Telko?
Telko is more than a distributor, we are a sustainable growth partner for various industries. We combine strong technical expertise, sustainability-driven thinking, and customer-centric solutions to help businesses succeed. With operations in 18 countries and a broad portfolio in plastics, chemicals, and lubricants, we are a trusted link between leading global principals and local industries.
We operate with the agility of a mid-sized company and the stability of a long-established corporation. At Telko, you'll join an open, international, solution-oriented culture that encourages initiative and growth.
Your Key Responsibilities
Identify and initiate new business opportunities, including emerging applications and profitable market segments
Agree and follow monthly schedule of joint customer visits to provide technical and commercial support.
Provide technical support during joint customer visits, enhancing credibility and solution-oriented discussions.
Collaborate closely with Sales teams to align campaigns, share insights, and jointly pursue growth opportunities.
Define value propositions and growth potential for existing and new products, supporting strategic focus.
Develop technical sales documents (presentations, brochures) in cooperation with Marketing team
Support application development initiatives, leveraging polymer knowledge to create value-added solutions.
Participate in trade fairs and industry events to identify new developments and customer needs.
Conduct market research and competitor analysis to anticipate trends and adjust strategies proactively.
What We're Looking For
• Deep Industry Knowledge
• Profound understanding of polyolefins (PE, PP) markets, applications, and value chains.
• Awareness of sustainability trends and green plastics impact, including recycling and circular economy initiatives.
• Strategic Market Development
• Ability to identify and initiate new business opportunities and profitable market segments.
• Develop and execute sales strategies, pricing plans, and marketing campaigns aligned with long-term growth objectives.
• Customer-Centric Approach
• Strong capability to support industrial customers in sustainability projects.
• Skilled in building long-term relationships and providing technical and commercial solutions.
• Sales & Negotiation Excellence: Proven track record in B2B sales and negotiation with complex accounts.
• Communication & Presentation: Ability to convey technical and commercial value propositions clearly to diverse stakeholders.
• Entrepreneurial Mindset: Business sense to spot trends and act proactively in competitive markets.
• Degree in Plastics Technology, Chemical Engineering, or related field.
• Fluency in English; additional European languages are advantageous.
What We Offer
A role in a dynamic, growing company with world-class principles in engineering plastics.
Onboarding and further development of top-level selling and negotiation techniques and skills.
Technical trainings on the latest developments in the polymer industry, including sustainable plastics solutions.
A positive and autonomous work environment.
A great atmosphere in a highly engaged and top-performing Engineering team.
Telko Campus offers a variety of development programs for our employees, including leadership skills, mentoring programs, English courses, sales skills and more.
Interested? Submit your application and CV by 20.11.2025.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-20
