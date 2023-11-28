Manufacturing Simulation Engineer
2023-11-28
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a Manufacturing Simulation Engineer.
Description
As a Manufacturing Simulation Engineer, you will be a part of a commodity engineering team and will perform analysis of alternative manufacturing scenarios by different types of simulation models. You will develop new Body Green Field processes or update Brown Field areas. You will answer questions in fields ranging from station to factory level to ensure a process-driven product development, with focus on production-effective product solutions.
This in an environment of both highly Automated Production as well as in more Manual stations/lines. Advanced manufacturing simulation tools are used by the engineer and it has progressed to the point where most of the design verification is done using computer simulations rather than physical prototypes. It encompasses simulation, validation and optimization of products and manufacturing systems.
The role is a major provider of information to support manufacturing engineering team in process development.
Qualifications:
Bachelor of Science Production Engineering or Systems, preferably Master of Science
Industrial or academic experience in CAE/robotic simulation tools will be highly valued
Experience or knowledge about joining methods used in Body in White processes.
Experience in 3D IT tools
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Today our main tools are Process Simulate, Process Designer, Manufacturing Process Planner, NX Line designer, CATIA V5, AutoCAD. Skills in Ergo simulation and balancing tools are highly valued.
