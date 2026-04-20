Manufacturing Logistics Coordinator
Avaron AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås Visa alla logistikjobb i Västerås
2026-04-20
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a manufacturing environment where stable material flow is critical to keeping production running smoothly. The focus of this assignment is to strengthen logistics performance across inbound deliveries, internal movements, storage, and production supply, while reducing recurring disruptions that affect day-to-day operations.
You will work close to the operation and help create structure in a complex setup with many dependencies and a high level of configuration. The assignment combines hands-on problem solving with continuous improvement, giving you the chance to make a clear impact on both material availability and inventory efficiency. It is an exciting opportunity for you who enjoy solving real operational challenges in a production-driven environment.
Job DescriptionYou will stabilize operational material flow across inbound logistics, internal transports, storage, and production supply.
You will identify recurring disruptions in material flow and drive actions to resolve the root causes.
You will coordinate and improve replenishment processes for selected materials.
You will optimize inventory levels with a focus on balancing availability and efficiency.
You will work closely with stakeholders in the manufacturing organization to secure smooth coordination between logistics and production.
You will contribute with structure, follow-up, and practical improvements in a complex operational environment.
RequirementsSeveral years of hands-on experience in manufacturing logistics and/or material flow operations.
Strong understanding of physical material flow and production supply.
Experience working in a functional and complex manufacturing environment with a high configuration setup.
Proven ability to solve operational challenges independently.
Strong communication and coordination skills.
Nice to haveBasic SAP knowledge.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7604132-1956854". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9865544