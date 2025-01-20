Manufacturing Launch Manager
2025-01-20
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Identify risks and prioritise projects to close the gaps to facilitate mass manufacture.
Be the interface and representative for key project initiative requiring MBRC input, project reporting and KPI tracking.
Work with cross-functional management to ensure project development and execution to defined time scales.
Track progress and manage resource (both direct and indirect reports) to meet customer requirements.
Ensure production effectiveness and compliance to standards through coaching, mentoring and shop floor presence.
Lead and manage dedicated task forces and top-down initiatives.
Work with cross-functional team to complete of customer production requirements - PPAP and other certifications (i.e VDA).
Point of Contact for Customer Visits related to the Electrode Production area.
Point of Contact for other Northvolt Sites (i.e: Drei, Six) for any Electrode production related topics.
Collaborate with the Project Launch organization on the planning of new lines and NPI in Ett.
Manage, coach and mentor a team of project managers and other support staff in your organisation.
Report progress to senior leadership on electrode progress for companywide key KPIs
Requirements:
Master's degree, preferably engineering or industrial in nature, flexible with equivalent professional experience.
5+ years of experience in operations, demonstrating successful production launches.
Specific skills
Experience in compliance relating to governing bodies (eg: IATF, VDA).
Expertise in project management methodologies, with a focus on execution.
Familiarity with battery manufacturing processes and technologies is advantageous.
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Experience in customer facing discussions and presentation to internal and external senior leadership
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19
Northvolt Ett AB
