Manufacturing Engineer
2026-03-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
What you'll do
The Conveyor Technical Expert is responsible for leading equipment package deliveries within an international, cross-functional environment and ensuring robust development and installation of conveyor technologies (including AGV and AMR) in Final Assembly. The role requires strong program leadership, deep technical competence, and extensive understanding of VCC sourcing processes, equipment standards, and supplier management. The position also requires the flexibility and willingness to travel as needed to support global project activities and supplier engagements.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead equipment package development and execution in global and multicultural settings.
* Drive the installation and sourcing plan, validation, and performance optimization of conveyor technology (incl. AGV, AMR) package.
* Ensure alignment with project milestones, technical requirements, commercial agreements, and plant-specific needs.
* Coordinate cross-functional teams across all stakeholders and customers (e.g. PM, Commodity ME, Engineering, IDP, Suppliers, and plant, etc.).
* Develop and maintain detailed installation and sourcing time plans, ensuring all equipment deliverables meet program gates.
* Solid understanding of commercial agreements, including their structure, obligations, and practical application.
* Lead supplier management activities, including performance tracking, risk assessments, escalation handling, and issue resolution.
* Oversee and secure adherence to the Buy-Off Book and ensure all acceptance criteria are fulfilled.
* Act as the package leader and navigate the organizational network and program structure to drive results.
* Ensure alignment between equipment design, product and process requirements, and commodity strategies.
* Collaborate with cross functional teams to secure manufacturability and technical feasibility of new concepts.
* Apply strong equipment knowledge to ensure conveyor systems (incl. AGV, AMR) are designed for specific manufacturing conditions.
* Perform and validate lead time evaluations, cost estimation, and technical feasibility studies.
* Ensure compliance with Volvo Standards, plant-specific requirements, and benchmarking best practices.
* Serve as a subject matter expert supporting troubleshooting, continuous improvement, and innovation.
What you'll bring
* Extensive technical experience in Conveyor technologies (AGV, AMR), including specification, design, and industrialization.
* More than 15 years of equipment engineering experience, with at least 10 years specializing in conveyor systems.
* Demonstrated international experience as an equipment package leader or in a comparable technical leadership role.
* Strong project management skills, including planning, tracking, risk mitigation, and stakeholder alignment.
* Solid understanding of commercial agreements, purchasing processes, and supplier management.
* Experience leading supplier escalations and technical issue resolution.
* Strong leadership capabilities with the ability to influence across networks and program structures.
* Strong technical background within the relevant competence area.
* Understanding of Volvo Standards, plant-specific requirements, and benchmarking practices.
* Demonstrated experience working with Chinese suppliers in a cross-cultural and fast-paced project environment.
* Strong communicator and relationship builder in multicultural environments.
* Structured, proactive, and solution oriented.
* Ability to drive clarity, accountability, and technical excellence across complex programs.
* Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with multiple stakeholders.
