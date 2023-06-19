Manufacturing engineer - High voltage battery
2023-06-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are and what we offer
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
Commodity Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
We offer you an exciting challenge in an international and growing company with a strong culture and great development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
What you'll do
Within Manufacturing Engineering, we are now looking for a Commodity Manufacturing Engineer who will lead the cross technical product and manufacturing work. You will represent Manufacturing during the preparation and implementation phase within Propulsion Components, with global strategic responsibility. It is also within your role to ensure product and process feedback to Research and Development (R&D) in order to fulfil the manufacturing attributes: quality, assembly time, cost efficiency, environment, change over and flexibility.
At Commodity Manufacturing Engineering you are the owner of manufacturing method over time by developing, defining and preparing each system the whole life cycle. This means you are responsible for verification of solutions, both virtual and physical, and you will always strive for commonality between our plants.
You will be working with the product and process development of the high voltage battery pack in our future car projects.
You and your skills
We are looking for a committed, positive, and proactive Engineer who is passionate about cars. The right candidate is an analytical and target-oriented person with an open-minded attitude. Thanks to your excellent communication skills you have the ability to create strong and trustful relationships. You have a holistic perspective and have a good understanding of what compromises to make.
Your background is a Bachelor degree within production or similar. You have knowledge about 6 Sigma and Lean Production as well as good understanding of the software we are using, e.g. Teamcenter. You are fluent in English language. Swedish language is a merit.
We are looking for a candidate with previous experience from production processes and product development, preferably from automotive. Geometry assurance, Adhesive applications, joining experience of arc, laser or Friction stir welding as well experience within automation assembly is meritorious. Any experience of coating processes would also be useful in this position.
In addition, your personality will be of outmost importance. Position is located in Gothenburg.
"Dare to be curious, dare to be different, dare to think differently, and dare to make a difference!"
How to learn more and apply
If you have any question regarding the position, please do not hesitate to contact Hiring Manager Johan Pettersson, +46(0)73-862 91 07. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please do not hesitate to contact Recruiter Emina Dedeic at emina.dedeic@volvocars.com
.
This is a full time permanent position with start according to agreement.
In this recruitment process we work with ongoing selections and we therefore recommend you to apply as soon as possible and no later than 4th of July 2023. Due to GDPR we will not accept applications via e-mail.
We look forward to receiving your application!
