Trade Advisor Global Trade & Development
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Trade Advisor, you will leverage your extensive expertise in international trade and customs to provide strategic guidance, drive operational excellence, and ensure regulatory compliance. You will collaborate effectively across functions and international borders to optimize our global logistics framework, ensuring it is resilient, future-ready, and consistently aligned with our organizational values.
Key Responsibilities:
Advise on trade-related topics across strategic, development, and operational areas.
Drive pre-studies and solution design to ensure trade compliance in new initiatives related to trade and customs related matters.
Support with develop and optimize our cross-border trade setup.
Monitor global trade developments and trade policies and assess their impact on H&M Group.
Provide internal guidance on trade changes to support efficient product flows.
Build strong relationships with customs authorities and external stakeholders to position H&M Group as a trusted partner.
Collaborate closely with other departments and divisions within H&M to ensure smooth implementation and compliance.
Actively stay up to date on E2E operational status, KPI's, issues and risks
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with value stream, logistics development teams and regional teams. You will be reporting to the Trade & Development Operation Manager within Global Logistics.
WHO YOU ARE
You're a strategic thinker with a hands-on mindset. You thrive in a collaborative environment and know how to turn complex trade challenges into actionable solutions. You're passionate about making a difference and ready to grow with us.
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Logistics, Trade, Transport or related fields
6+ years of experience in global and international trade.
Strong knowledge of customs regulations, trade policies, and trade compliance frameworks.
Proven ability to identify and drive improvements across internal and external processes.
Strategic and analytical mindset, with the ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks.
Excellent collaboration skills and ability to navigate across teams and levels of seniority.
Strong problem-solving skills, with a sense of ownership and perseverance.
Clear, structured, and inspiring communicator who brings others onboard.
Preferred, but not mandatory
Experience working with customs authorities, customs brokers, or trade-related organizations.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our office in Stockholm. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with your application latest by 8th June 2026. We are excited to welcome you to our team and start this incredible journey together!
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB Jobbnummer
9936357