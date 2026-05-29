DevOps Engineer ServiceNow
Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag i Stockholm
We are currently looking for high performing individuals with experience of Service Now, wanting to be a part of our future journey! Are you the one we're looking for?
We are a small and dedicated team with a high level of independence and responsibility to ensure that we provide stabile operations and enable a great customer experience across segments, countries, brands and infrastructures.
You will have great colleagues, always striving to improve working in a high pace environment, and at the same time have fun. If this sounds like the right challenge for you, don't hesitate to apply!
About the role
As a member of the Case Management & IT Inventory team, your role as a ServiceNow DevOps Engineer means you will have the full responsibility to operate and maintain the ServiceNow on-prem platform and its capabilities, from infrastructure, application, kafka, integrations and other adjacent areas to the platform. The role includes on-call availability for critical incidents during non-business hours. The aim is to:
Meet Tele2 business needs for highly available, reliable and secure services
Achieve and improve the Service Level Requirements and Incident handling
Full life-cycle management of solution including hardware, dB and application
Improve and retain service quality, stability and performance
Continuously drive automation and improvements coming in from the users and stakeholders of the platform
Continuously standardize and document capabilities to minimize dependency on individuals
Ensure support services are delivered with minimal disruption to systems, services, and overall platform operations.
Manage all Software upgrades, patches and additions of new Software and/or applications to the existing solution including security
Responsible for maintaining LCM of HW and VM environment needed for the application.
To be successful in this role, it's key to be curious and understand the underlying processes and business needs for improvements to be able to proactively suggest improvements and solutions that are optimal to manage and support over time. This means focusing on ServiceNow capabilities that are out-of-the box for ease of maintenance and stability. Collaboration is key and a solution oriented and forward leaning attitude are an important part that defines our work culture.
What we look for
We believe you have a strong drive and the ability to be self-motivated. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, taking full responsibility for solutions end-to-end. You have prior experience operating and managing a ServiceNow on-premises instance and are well-versed in the prerequisites and operating procedures required.
Your collaborative spirit shines through, making you an excellent team player who contributes effectively to group efforts and connecting with various parts of the organization as well as external parties. You communicate clearly and with ease, setting right expectations and enabling seamless interaction both individually and in group/project settings. Your ability to engage with other people and navigate successfully within diverse teams makes you an asset to any professional environment. You have a passion for enabling improvements and finding new ways to enable them.
Qualifications
3-6 years of experience with ServiceNow implementation and operations, especially ITSM, FSM, CSM, CMDB, CSDM, and third-party integrations
Strong understanding of operations management principles and best practices for on-prem ServiceNow deployments including patching, upgrades and cloning of environments
Experience from SecOps and Integrated Risk Management modules
Knowledge from working with end-to-end processes in an IT environment covering multiple dependencies and stakeholders, preferably from larger IT-organizations
Proved ability to understand complex requirements and turn them into workable items
Experience from working with Jira, Confluence, MS Office, Kafka. Its meritorious if you have worked with databases for ServiceNow
Fluent in both English and Swedish
University degree in IT or a related field
Relevant certifications in ServiceNow and operations management connected to areas above Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556267-5164)
Torshamnsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tele2 AB Jobbnummer
9936358