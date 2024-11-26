Mandarin speaking cloud application tester
Job description
For our client we are looking for a Cloud Application Tester (Mandarin speaking)
Role Purpose:
The Cloud Application Tester (CAT) is responsible for ensuring the reliability, functionality, and security of cloud-based applications, particularly the Telematics Service Platform (TSP), across AWS and GCP environments. The role focuses on executing comprehensive testing strategies to detect and mitigate issues, ensuring that applications meet the rigorous standards required by OEM clients and maintain high performance and security in a SaaS model.
Responsibilities
Pre- and post-release testing support: Validating test results, extracting logs, and facilitating TEAMs meetings with development teams.
Script execution: Running scripts to extract database results.
Request-based testing: Handling test validation requests received through meetings or TEAMs channels from the GRI team.
Test Planning and Design: Develop detailed test plans and cases that address all aspects of cloud application functionality, including performance, security, and user experience, tailored to the needs of global OEM clients.
Automated and Manual Testing Execution: Implement and execute automated tests using tools appropriate for cloud environments, as well as manual testing to ensure comprehensive coverage.
Security Testing: Conduct security assessments and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities within the TSP, ensuring compliance with cloud security standards such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2.
Performance Testing: Evaluate the performance of the TSP under various conditions to ensure it meets scalability and reliability standards required for global operation.
Regression Testing: Continuously execute regression tests to ensure new updates or patches do not adversely affect existing functionalities.
Usability and Compatibility Testing: Test the TSP across different platforms and devices to ensure a consistent and user-friendly experience for all OEM clients.
Issue Documentation and Reporting: Log detailed reports of issues and anomalies, and collaborate with development teams to ensure timely resolutions.
Collaboration with Development Teams: Work closely with software developers and system architects to understand system interfaces and design, enhancing test effectiveness and focus.
Compliance and Standards Adherence: Ensure that testing procedures adhere to relevant data privacy regulations and industry standards affecting the telematics and telecommunications sector.
Qualifications
Mandatory:
Fluent in Mandarin and English
Required for the role:
Hands-on experience in Mobile Network Operations (MNO)
Technical background within cloud testing
Automotive
Telematics
