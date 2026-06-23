Manager Workplace & Collaboration Platforms
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a dynamic and dedicated individual with a passion for developing teams and enhancing businesses? Are you seeking a long-term career with a stable technology company, passionate about creating a smarter and safer world? At Axis we develop and manufacture products within network video and surveillance with the ambition of innovating for a smarter safer world and right now we have an exciting opportunity within our IT Department at our headquarters in Lund.
Who is your future team?
As a Manager for the Workplace & Collaboration Platforms team, you will be part of R&D & Operations Systems department within Information Systems, leading a team of application specialists, developers and Technical Product Owners who have the responsibility for some of our core applications within Axis. We are working in a global environment and with our main corporate functions based in Lund, Sweden. Our responsibility covers the full application lifecycle including continuous improvement projects, day-to-day support and upgrades.
What you'll do here as Manager Workplace & Collaboration Platforms?
In this role, you will not just be another resource manager. Instead, you will get the opportunity to lead your team both operationally and strategically, supporting their growth and development. You will also be contributing to roadmap planning and strategic directions for the applications and processes within your area of responsibility, working together with both Technical Product Owners as well as stakeholders within the business.
Who are we looking for / Who are you?
We are seeking an open-minded leader with experience and a genuine interest in guiding teams and people. You lead by example and put great value in an inspiring company culture where creating a positive work environment for your team is a priority. You are driven, proactive, and curious to explore creative solutions.
Professional Experience:
Minimum 4+ years of professional experience in a formal leadership role, specifically managing technical teams (application specialists, developers, or product owners) or similar leadership role.
Strong understanding of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, including core services such as Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive and related services.
Track record of collaborating with cross-functional business stakeholders to translate business needs into technical roadmaps and application requirements.
Ability to contribute to long-term application strategies and align them with broader organizational goals.
Proficiency in overseeing complex IT projects, ensuring they are delivered on time and within scope while managing risk.
A demonstrated passion for mentoring, coaching, and supporting the individual career growth of team members.
Experience in fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and "open-minded" team culture that aligns with Axis' values.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to bridge the gap between technical teams and non-technical business leaders.
What Axis has to offer:
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates an inspiring working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Please note that due to the holiday season, response times may be longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible.
If you have any further questions, please contact the recruiting manager Kerstin Nirvald +46 46 272 18 00 (Switchboard) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9974148