Manager Vehicle Software Deployment
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Are you a seasoned and result-oriented manager who, by driving engagement in a global landscape, drive exciting challenges? Would you like to join a truly global organization with close connection to our customers? Excited by leading people and technology, and also guiding Volvo in meeting the future of Vehicle Software Deployment? This is then definitely for you!
Your future team
In this position, you will be a member of the Diagnostics Engineering Management Team and report to the Director of the Diagnostic Engineering function. We are a management team where we all share the passion for working in a diverse and global arena. We do not shy away from the challenges this on occasion represents and we support one another as one. Our operation rests on global and strategic partnerships with companies outside the group. Our products and services "touch" and support around 8 million customers on a yearly basis, keeping their vehicles and business running.
Role description
At Diagnostic Engineering we have the product ownership for applications (HW and SW), systems and services used to ensure uptime for Volvo Group products operated by our customers. This ownership covers the full lifecycle of our products, including innovation, development, and maintenance. We are now looking for a Group Manager to head one of three pillars that we have built our product ownership foundation upon.
As the Group Manager for Vehicle Software Deployment you will lead a highly competent team developing the company strategies and road maps for the domain whilst also operating the part of the flow deploying Vehicle Software to the Aftermarket, globally.
In this role you will have a delegated lead and drive of the Product Ownership for Vehicle Software Deployment. You will lead and develop the operation that releases and deploys Vehicle Software and Software kits to the Aftermarket. This also entails ensuring strategic and needed operational evolution and always ensuring an efficient and effective setup, fulfilling the needs of Volvos customers as well as Volvo itself as a sustainable operation, at all times. All of this is executed in an Agile setting and way of working.
Who are you?
You are someone who loves to work with the customer in focus and who enjoys today's fast changing international environment in a global setting. You learn quickly and you enjoy getting results. You are also driven by a genuine interest in technology as means of solving problems for us as an engineering function as well as our customers. You also possess the ability of system thinking. Having the capability to envision how technology and strategic choices scale over time is helping you taking decisions with a wider and longer perspective in mind. As a leader you are a person that has a passion to develop the group and the people to support future challenges contributing to the Volvo and AMT strategic focus and business. Your communication skills will be of essence in this role thus you are required to show excellent skills in verbal and presentation-based communication where English is the main language used.
For you to really enjoy this position we think you have the following experiences:
• BsC or MsC degree in Physics, IS/IT or Electrical Engineering or equivalent proven work experience
• Minimum of seven years' experience in development of solutions applied in/for Automotive Embedded Software and Electronics domain and 3 years of leadership experience in the same area
• Proven experience of having led large/complex changes in a global and cross functional environment
It is good (but not required) if you also have good knowledge about aftermarket as well as dealer/workshop knowledge, together with proven ability to ensure Customer focus and strategic agility in a large "system" landscape.
What's in it for you?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment. This will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish groupings that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age gender, nationality, etc. Customer success, trust, passion, change, and performance are the values that guide us.
Ready for the next move?
If you have more questions, please contact: Nizam Telalovic, Director Diagnostic Engineering, +46 72 7404342. Last application date is 18th of October 2024. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
