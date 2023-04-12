Manager to build up a new team within Engine System Management and Test
2023-04-12
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.February 1st we created the new team NESY when NETA was slitted into two teams. NESY is now temporarily being led by the Section manager for NES, Engine System Management and Test. We are looking for somebody ready to manage and develop this team.
What we are doing
The team consists of 6 engineers who work very close to each other. The team is responsible for the engine management system software architecture and OBD framework. The team is also responsible for the workshop tests and OBD framework calibration.
Why you should join us
You get to work with dedicated co-workers and interesting technical areas. If you are interested in developing teams and products, this is the place for you.
As part of the section management team, you are expected to be engaged in all of our operations. NES is responsible for the EMS and its testing of it. We are supporting each other to succeed as a team.
What we are looking for
Since NESY is a pretty small team we are looking for somebody who likes to dig deep into the technical details and can support the team in everyday activities. Your task as a leader is to make sure that the team has the right conditions to succeed. Also, you are responsible for developing the team and the co-workers within the team
You and your skills
We are looking for a person with experience in embedded system development. You are an experienced leader either from leading technical questions or from leading a team.
As a person, you are pragmatic, proactive and encouraged by challenges. You can quickly familiarize yourself with advanced problems with a desire to find creative solutions together with your colleagues
More information
If you think this sounds interesting please contact Anders Gau, Head of NES and NESY, at +46 8 553 52332, anders.gau@scania.com
.
Application
Apply as soon as possible, since screening and interviews will be done continuously. Please submit your CV, personal letter and copies of your certificate at the latest 1 May 2023.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
