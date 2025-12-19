Manager Tendering & Sales Support Utility
2025-12-19
Hitachi Energy - Lead the pursuit of transformative utility projects
The Opportunity
Ready to accelerate your career in a role where your leadership and commercial instinct directly shape the success of the utility business? We're looking for a driven, future-focused Manager Tendering & Sales Support - Utility to join Hitachi Energy and help secure the projects that power a sustainable energy future.
In this role, you will lead and energize a strong Tendering & Sales Support team - and stay close to the business by contributing 10-20% of your time to budgetary offers or similar early-stage bids. This ensures you stay connected to customer needs, market trends, and commercial opportunities while guiding your team toward consistent excellence.
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead, inspire, and grow a high-performing Utility Tendering & Sales Support team.
Turn strategic business objectives into clear, competitive tendering plans.
Contribute 10-20% of your time to early-phase or budgetary tenders.
Drive and support the team of the creation of compelling proposals, bids, and contractual packages.
Collaborate closely with Sales, Product, and Business Management to deliver winning solutions.
Negotiate with confidence to secure favorable commercial outcomes.
Ensure full compliance with internal processes and governance standards.
Continuously elevate tendering efficiency, customer satisfaction, and team performance.
Lead the annual performance review process for the tendering team and support the corresponding salary review and adjustment decisions
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or equivalent experience.
Solid experience in tendering, contract management, or sales support within the utility, energy, or related sectors.
Proven leadership experience with the passion to coach, motivate, and develop people.
Strong communication and negotiation skills.
A collaborative mindset.
Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus).
What We Offer
Competitive benefits under a collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Career opportunities in Sweden and globally
Onboarding mentor
Training and development programs
Diverse, international workplace
Supplementary parental leave pay
Employee Benefit Portal
More About Us
We review candidates continuously-apply today.
Hiring Manager: Tony Moberg - tony.moberg1@hitachienergy.com
Union Representatives:
• Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48
• Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 / Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19
• Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43
Talent Acquisition Partner: Carina Riström - carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9656509