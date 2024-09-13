Manager Service Management Platforms
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence across 60 countries, we empower businesses to reach everyone in the world, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
Dream big with us. We believe equal opportunities are the key to our success, no matter who you are, you'll be able to explore career options, take on captivating challenges, and build your skills alongside outstanding people
Sinch is on a growth and development journey, and we're building a Service Management function and looking for a leader to drive this area. As Manager Service Management Platforms, your focus is to build a new capacity in the company, by establishing a common service management process framework with a suitable platform. This is a company-wide initiative to streamline our global footprint and services to become more data driven and mature in these areas.
The essence of the role
Your role will also act as a Product Owner for our Service Management platform, playing a key part in defining and driving the product portfolio forward. Your aim will be to maximize the contract value, drive platform adoption, and ensure proper lifecycle management.
As our Manager Service Management Platforms:
You will lead product evaluation and identify a fit for purpose Service Management platform, then oversee the implementation and adoption. This includes developing and applying ITIL process framework. Part of your role will be shaping and growing your new team, bringing in talent through internal and external recruitments.
Strategy and lifecycle management: Define and drive the IT products in scope visions and strategies:
Ensure a product lifecycle management framework and stay on top of product roadmaps.
Follow market technology developments and evolve portfolio offering accordingly.
Drive an E2E thinking and execution towards more integration and automation.
Manage total cost of ownership .
User experience: Understand the Sinch users and stakeholders, their needs and challenges to drive improvement in service delivery. Ensure customer satisfaction and end user experience in friendly IT processes.
Service delivery: Ensure an excellent IT service delivery within the operational scope.
Process management: Accountable for IT process execution, follow up and improvements e.g.:
Incident, problem, change and knowledge management.
Configuration and asset management.
Availability, service level and capacity management.
Partner management: Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers to maximize contract value and improve service delivery, while fostering long-term partnerships. Partake in negotiations and vendor meetings.
People leadership: Lead, motivate and develop your team, by promoting high engagement, listening and clarity in performance objectives, both short and long term.
Who you are:
We believe you possess a growth mindset with a proactive attitude toward achieving both immediate and long-term goals. You bring curiosity, a passion for continuous improvement, and the confidence to challenge the status quo.
Solid knowledge and experience with ITIL or IT4IT frameworks.
Experience in selecting and implementing Service Management platforms on a global level.
Proven success in supplier management and contract negotiations.
Exceptional communication and presentation skills.
Strong interpersonal skills with a collaborative mindset, both within and outside your team.
Self-driven leadership qualities, with a talent for relationship building, fostering engagement, and setting clear performance objectives.
Structured, fact based and persistent, also in times of uncertainty.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
We will review applications continuously and may un-post the ad sooner rather than later depending on the inflow of candidates, so please submit your resume as soon as possible in English.
About the recruitment process:
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. We follow a competence-based, structured interview process where your skills, experience and attributes relevant to the role and Sinch will be assessed. As part of our recruitment process, pre-employment testing is used to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role. We acknowledge that there are two parties making a decision in this process and welcome you to ask any questions you may have at any stage of the process. Så ansöker du
