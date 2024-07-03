Manager Purchasing Analyst
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Manager Purchasing Analytics
Do you thrive in environments where no two days are the same? If so, don't miss the opportunity to join SAS strategic sourcing department as a Manager Purchasing Analytics and play a pivotal role delivering business value for SAS.
The Role
As Manager Purchasing Analytics, you will provide essential administrative support for the procurement team, leveraging your analytical skills to generate actionable insights. Additionally, you will support the Fuel team with administrative tasks (i.e., monthly reporting and volume nominations).
Key responsibilities
* Secure department compliance by securing governance structure, legal compliance, audit programs and other required activities requested or required from Strategic Sourcing.
* Optimize and manage a well-functioning analysis function for the department and continuously develop the function.
* Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to secure the right prerequisites for a data driven and fact-based ways of working within the department.
* Provide analytic support to Category managers and Sourcing managers.
* Support Fuel Management with monthly reporting for jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel to authorities, tax department as well as volume nominations to fuel suppliers.
* This position reports to CPO and is office-based four days a week at SAS headquarters in Frösundavik
Desired Experience and Education
* Master of Engineering/Science/Business Management or equivalent, preferably with a Purchasing/Supply Chain profile
* Excellent experience from working with Excel and big data complexity.
* Skilled in Excel, Power BI, and other analytical performance tools
* Good communication skills verbally and written in both Swedish and English.
* Understanding of financial statements and able to do financial analysis
* Good business understanding
* Not required but valued is knowledge of regulatory reporting requirements for fuel
Why work for SAS
* You'll make a difference. Every day
* You'll make your mark as part of our future
* You'll feel welcome from day one
We welcome you to apply by clicking "apply now". We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible. Please note that we need your application written in English.
