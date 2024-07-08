Manager, Project HSE
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts. We partner with customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their assets. We're bridging two worlds, moving towards more sustainable energy sources, while helping to provide the energy, chemicals and resources needed now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Health Safety Environment (HSE) Manager - WORLEY SWEDEN
Your Role
You will be responsible for leading the internal systematical work environment and advising the management team on all matters concerning HSE. Creating work environment plans (Arbetsmiljöplaner), keeping informed about regulatory updates, and implementing the same will be key aspects of your role. You will be combining this responsibility with an operational role in projects, studies, and/or construction sites. The combination in the role can be within HSE in the field or engineering, depending on your prior experiences. You will lead a group of three employees who work as HSE Field Supervisors. As Worley is expanding as the portfolio of projects increases - we have plans to also grow this team.
Key Accountabilities
Leadership
Be inclusive and inspire people and teams to develop.
Build confidence and capacity to deliver what matters.
Maintain and increase the trusted space to challenge and learn.
Build a vision for the future together with the team and ensure the way to reach it.
Project & Internal HSE
Go to person when it comes to guidance and support in the field of HSE - both in the office and at construction sites.
Secure staffing of projects, both short- and long-term
Interact with customer representatives to coordinate to maintain Zero accidents.
Part-time devoted to being operational HSE manager in projects.
Chair the internal Work environment committee.
Connected to Worley global and regional network and translate global strategies into local plans for implementation.
Previous Experiences and Education
In-depth knowledge of Swedish rules and regulations related to HSE.
Many years of experience in the HSE area and have lead people for several years.
University Degree, or equivalent, in a related field or equivalent relevant experience.
Bilingual is a must - fluent in English and Swedish.
Merit to have experience in project execution within EPCm/EPC project environment.
We will start the recruitment process after summer vacations in Sweden, so apply and relax.
The last day of application will be August 17th.
Moving forward together
We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where everyone feels they belong, can bring themselves, and are heard. We provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and employees without regard to age, race, creed, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, disability status, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, citizenship status or any other basis as protected by law.
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change. Så ansöker du
