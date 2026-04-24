Manager Products & Solutions Engineering, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
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Are you a motivated leader who loves product offerings and enjoys developing a team in a Product Management context? As Manager of Products & Solutions Engineering, you will lead a team, crucial to the full lifecycle of hardware as well as software solutions, from definition, development, launch, pre-sales activities and post-sales support.
Who is your future team?
The Product & Solutions team is responsible for Global Product Management of Axis Access Control, Intercom and Network Audio offerings. In addition to the members of the team you will lead, Product & Solution consists of Global Product Managers and roles focusing on our partners, technology, and innovation.
What will you do?
You will be responsible for a team of Products Specialists, Global Sales Engineers and Solution Knowledge specialists with a wide range of backgrounds and experience.
Your responsibilities will include:
Leading and coaching your team, fostering collaboration and high performance.
Driving continuous improvement of ways and working and collaboration.
Actively contribute to the development of Product Management as a whole.
Who are we looking for?
You love to work in a Product Management context, also with strategic perspectives, comfortable to zoom out but dig into details if required. You enjoy leading people to create a safe and supportive environment where your team feels challenged, empowered, and able to innovate and deliver results.
You are energetic, open-minded, and always seeking ways to improve how we work while inspiring your team.
We believe you have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, computer science, or equivalent experience.
Professional experience of both HW and software development.
Strong collaboration and cross-team communication skills.
We would love to hear that you have experience from any of our solution areas, Network audio, Access Control or Intercom.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Mikael Jönsson at . Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB rebecca.masseck@axis.com Jobbnummer
9873621