Manager, Product & Solutions - Transfer Solutions, N&B
2024-01-11
Job Description Summary
Overview
Imagine a world where people and businesses can send and receive funds seamlessly, securely, and with control, transcending the boundaries of cash. At Mastercard, we're turning this vision into a reality across 200+ countries. As a leading global brand and a top-20 S&P company, we're driven by a "glocal" culture that combines global impact with our core values of decency.
Adapting to the ever-evolving payment landscape, Mastercard has evolved from a traditional card network into a comprehensive payment solutions provider. From Account to Account transfers to Open Banking, Bill Payments, Blockchain, CO2 Emission Tracking, and more, we're pioneering innovations that transform lives. Whether you're a partner or an employee, at Mastercard, you're empowered to lead the future.
In the Nordics & Baltics, known for their nearly cashless and highly digital communities, we're at the forefront of global payment innovation. With Mastercard's strong local presence and years of experience, working with us in this region means you'll have a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments and commerce, both locally and globally.
The Customer Solutions Center is Mastercard's local hub for creating tailored solutions that meet our customers' needs. We harness Mastercard's extensive toolbox of products and services to empower account managers and sales teams in conveying our story to customers and partners.
To meet the dynamic market landscape, we're expanding the Customer Solutions Center with Manager, Solutions sales - Transfers Solutions.
Role
As a Manager, Solutions Sales - Transfer Solutions, work together with the Director, Transfer Solutions, to drive long-term and short-term strategic initiatives in commercializing Transfer Solutions within Mastercard's Nordics & Baltic division. Your role will involve crafting compelling value propositions, developing go-to-market strategies, driving business development, and collaborating with account management teams. You'll also maintain a constant alignment with the regional product team to ensure our products evolve to meet the division's needs. In this role, you will:
• Create value propositions tailored to diverse customer segments and verticals.
• Collaborate with local account management teams, the European regional business development team, and other stakeholders to identify opportunities, select prospects, and achieve sales targets.
• Lead the development of strategies and pipelines for key customer verticals.
• Drive actions to enhance the performance metrics of Mastercard Send use cases.
• Evaluate business cases, new business models, agreements, and partnerships to strengthen our solution's footprint and competitiveness.
• Advocate for and champion Transfer Solutions services like Mastercard Send and Mastercard Cross Border Services internally and externally.
• Lead market analysis and recommend strategies based on market insights.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation.
• Select and monitor KPIs to assess solution performance and drive innovative business development approaches.
Required Skills
To excel in this role, you should bring the following qualifications and skills:
• Extensive experience in executing business development across various payment types, technologies, and customer segments.
• Experience in a role bridging product sales between front-line account managers and product experts.
• Experience in Cross Border and Push Payment Business, with a deep understanding of market economics and dynamics of FX rates.
• A successful track record of managing sales objectives across multiple markets.
• Proven experience translating strategies into clear action plans for multiple markets.
• Outstanding verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to explain technical topics in simple terms and respond swiftly to client-impacting situations.
• Self-motivation and the ability to complete tasks with limited direction.
• Familiarity with a range of payment network technologies and ecosystems.
• Knowledge of the financial sector is a plus.
• Willingness to travel.
