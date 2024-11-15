Manager People & Talent Growth
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for a Manager People & Talent Growth
Are you a strategic leader driven by the opportunity to align people and talent strategies with organizational growth goals?
As the Manager of People & Talent Growth at WirelessCar, you will play a vital role in crafting and executing a comprehensive strategy that enhances the value of our people and their contributions to our business.
Your role will center on leveraging the expertise within our People & Talent Growth function to support WirelessCar's objectives, foster operational excellence, and ensure our workforce is positioned to lead in an evolving tech landscape.
You will report directly to the VP of Business Excellence and be a part of the Business Excellence management team together with legal, purchasing, security and digital workplace.
Your team consist of passionate and creative team players,supporting the Employee Journey, from recruit to exit, which involves Business Partners, HR Admin, HR salary experts, Recruiters, Academy and development.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Generous health & well-being packages with regular health checks, possibility to lease a bike, and breakfast every week.
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
What you bring:
Proven expertise in developing and executing people strategies that align with organizational growth goals, driving both people and organizational development.
Strong strategic and operational leadership skills, including budget management, forecasting, and resource allocation to maximize scalability and impact.
Demonstrated ability to lead and develop teams in an inclusive, collaborative environment that enhances organizational effectiveness and innovation.
Comprehensive knowledge of HR practices, labor law, and compliance to ensure organizational adherence to legal standards.
Skilled in talent attraction, development, and retention strategies focused on building and sustaining a diverse, high-performing workforce.
Experienced in union collaboration and negotiation and managing partnerships with consultants and external providers, with a solid understanding of contractual law.
Extensive experience in multicultural organizations, leveraging diverse perspectives to foster inclusivity and drive success.
Proficient in English (written and spoken), with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively influence and engage cross-functional stakeholders at all levels in a global, English-speaking environment.
Master's degree in Human Resources or equivalent work experience.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. Work location is Gothenburg.
Interested?
Fantastic! Answer some questions and add your resume. We are looking forward to your application! Last day of application is: 2014-11-24
Before you apply:
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
