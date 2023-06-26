Manager Mechanical Engineering - Battery Competence Center
2023-06-26
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups!
By constantly challenging ourselves, we at Husqvarna have continued to develop our business for more than three centuries. This is our heritage. And our future. Do you want to be a part of this?
We are now looking for a
Manager Mechanical Engineering - Battery Competence Center
The Battery Competence Center (BCC) is a multi-site organization within the Husqvarna Group. We are the enabler for all Husqvarna battery products, and we need to deliver the best battery solutions regarding time, cost and quality.
Electrification is one of Husqvarna's key strategic priorities and its success will eventually come to define us as a company. The BCC is in the center of this transformation. Our ambition is to reach global leadership within battery powered outdoor equipment. The position is based in Huskvarna.
To be able to do this, we want you to join us on this amazing journey!
The role as Manager Mechanical Engineering
As a Manager for Mechanical Engineering you will be responsible for both new product development (NPD) and maintenance.
Your highly skilled team is mainly located in Huskvarna.
We are in the beginning of a journey meaning it's important to be able to drive change in how we work and shall work in the future.
Who are you
We see that you already are working as a leader today or are a senior mechanical engineer that wants to take the next step and become a manager.
We are looking for a person with drive, curiosity and flexibility and who enjoy working in a team and to make contacts within the organization. It is a big advantage if you have prior experience in the field of battery technology but not a must. You need to be fluent in English as you will have a great deal of international interactions.
Your application
Please submit your application with CV and cover letter directly in Workday. Unfortunately we do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. This is an ongoing recruitment process so please send your application as soon as possible!
We would like to inform you that we will have a summer break between weeks 28-32. Please note that no interviews will be conducted during this period. We will resume interviewing applicants starting from week 33 and onwards. We look forward to continuing our recruitment process with you and thank you for your understanding and patience. Have a wonderful summer!
For information about the position, please contact Hiring Manage, Director BCC R&D Ted Wolfram, ted.wolfram@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
Union representatives:
Soili Johansson - Unionen, soili.johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
Sebastian Bergström - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Akademikerföreningen (Represents all Saco-unions), sebastian.bergstrom@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
7911594